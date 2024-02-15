Epcot is one of the four theme parks in Walt Disney World Resort, and it is also home to some of the best restaurants in the world. Epcot offers a variety of dining options, from quick-service to table-service, from casual to fine dining, from American to international cuisine. Whether you are looking for a snack, a meal, or a treat, you will find something to suit your taste buds and your budget at Epcot.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best Epcot restaurants in Disney World, based on their popularity, quality, service, and value. We will also provide some information about their menu, price, and location, as well as some tips and tricks to make the most of your dining experience. Let’s get started!

1. Le Cellier Steakhouse

Le Cellier Steakhouse is a signature restaurant located in the Canada pavilion of the World Showcase. It is one of the most popular and expensive restaurants in Epcot, and for a good reason. Le Cellier Steakhouse serves some of the finest steaks, seafood, and wine in Disney World, in a cozy and elegant setting that resembles a wine cellar.

The menu features Canadian-inspired dishes, such as poutine, cheddar cheese soup, maple crème brûlée, and of course, the famous Le Cellier filet mignon. The portions are generous, the flavors are rich, and the service is impeccable. If you are looking for a splurge-worthy meal, Le Cellier Steakhouse is the place to go.

However, be prepared to pay a premium price for this dining experience. Le Cellier Steakhouse is one of the most expensive restaurants in Epcot, with entrees ranging from $35 to $59, and desserts from $9 to $13. You will also need to make a reservation well in advance, as this restaurant is very popular and often booked up.

Le Cellier Steakhouse is open for lunch and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Appetizers $9 – $18 Entrees $35 – $59 Desserts $9 – $13

2. Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria is a table-service restaurant located in the Italy pavilion of the World Showcase. It is one of the best places to enjoy authentic Italian pizza, pasta, and gelato in Epcot. Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria is famous for its wood-fired pizzas, which are made with fresh ingredients and cooked in three massive ovens named after the three active volcanoes in Italy: Etna, Vesuvio, and Stromboli.

The menu offers a variety of pizzas, from the classic Margherita to the adventurous Piccante, as well as salads, soups, sandwiches, and pasta dishes. The desserts are also delicious, especially the tiramisu and the gelato. The portions are large, the prices are reasonable, and the atmosphere is lively and fun. You can dine indoors or outdoors, and enjoy the view of the World Showcase Lagoon.

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Appetizers $8 – $22 Pizzas $19 – $45 Pasta $22 – $30 Desserts $8 – $14

3. Biergarten Restaurant

Biergarten Restaurant is a table-service restaurant located in the Germany pavilion of the World Showcase. It is one of the best places to enjoy a festive and hearty meal in Epcot. Biergarten Restaurant is designed to resemble a traditional Bavarian village, complete with a stage, a band, and a dance floor. You can enjoy live entertainment, such as music, dancing, and singing, while you feast on a buffet of German specialties, such as sausages, schnitzel, sauerkraut, pretzels, and apple strudel. You can also quench your thirst with a selection of German beers, wines, and cocktails.

The menu is all-you-can-eat, and the price is fixed, depending on the time of the day and the season. The food is flavorful, the portions are unlimited, and the service is friendly. You will also share a table with other guests, which adds to the social and festive vibe of the restaurant.

Biergarten Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Buffet $35 – $60

4. Teppan Edo

Teppan Edo is a table-service restaurant located in the Japan pavilion of the World Showcase. It is one of the best places to enjoy a show and a meal in Epcot. Teppan Edo is a teppanyaki-style restaurant, where chefs cook your food on a large griddle in front of you, using knives, spatulas, and flames. You can watch them prepare your dishes, such as steak, chicken, shrimp, vegetables, and rice, while they entertain you with jokes, tricks, and skills.

The menu offers a variety of combinations, as well as appetizers, salads, soups, noodles, and desserts. The food is fresh, tasty, and filling. The prices are moderate, and the service is attentive. You will also share a table with other guests, which adds to the fun and interactive atmosphere of the restaurant.

Teppan Edo is open for lunch and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Appetizers $5 – $15 Entrees $20 – $38 Desserts $5 – $7

5. Chefs de France

Chefs de France is a table-service restaurant located in the France pavilion of the World Showcase. It is one of the best places to enjoy a romantic and elegant meal in Epcot. Chefs de France is a brasserie-style restaurant, where you can savor classic French dishes, such as escargot, onion soup, duck, steak, and crème brûlée. You can also indulge in a selection of French wines, champagnes, and cocktails.

The menu is sophisticated, the food is delicious, and the presentation is beautiful. The prices are high, but the quality is worth it. The service is courteous, and the ambiance is charming. You can dine indoors or outdoors, and enjoy the view of the World Showcase Lagoon.

Chefs de France is open for lunch and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Appetizers $9 – $18 Entrees $21 – $40 Desserts $9 – $13

6. La Hacienda de San Angel

La Hacienda de San Angel is a table-service restaurant located in the Mexico pavilion of the World Showcase. It is one of the best places to enjoy a spicy and flavorful meal in Epcot. La Hacienda de San Angel serves authentic Mexican cuisine, such as tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and carne asada. You can also sip on a variety of margaritas, tequilas, and beers.

The menu is diverse, the food is satisfying, and the portions are large. The prices are reasonable, and the service is friendly. The atmosphere is festive and colorful, with Mexican music and décor. You can dine indoors or outdoors, and enjoy the view of the World Showcase Lagoon.

La Hacienda de San Angel is open for dinner only, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Appetizers $10 – $15 Entrees $25 – $35 Desserts $8 – $10

7. Garden Grill Restaurant

Garden Grill Restaurant is a table-service restaurant located in The Land pavilion of Future World. It is one of the best places to enjoy a family-friendly and eco-friendly meal in Epcot. Garden Grill Restaurant is a rotating restaurant, where you can enjoy a view of the Living with the Land attraction, as well as meet some of your favorite Disney characters, such as Mickey, Pluto, Chip, and Dale.

The menu is all-you-can-eat, and the price is fixed, depending on the time of the day and the season. The food is fresh, wholesome, and locally sourced, as some of the ingredients come from the greenhouses of the Living with the Land attraction. The service is warm and attentive, and the characters are fun and interactive. You can enjoy a variety of dishes, such as salad, bread, turkey, beef, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and berry shortcake.

Garden Grill Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Buffet $35 – $60

8. Spice Road Table

Spice Road Table is a table-service restaurant located in the Morocco pavilion of the World Showcase. It is one of the best places to enjoy a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern meal in Epcot. Spice Road Table offers a variety of tapas, small plates, and entrees, such as hummus, falafel, lamb, chicken, couscous, and baklava. You can also sample a selection of Moroccan wines, beers, and cocktails.

The menu is diverse, the food is flavorful, and the portions are moderate. The prices are fair, and the service is friendly. The atmosphere is cozy and inviting, with Moroccan lanterns and tiles. You can dine indoors or outdoors, and enjoy the view of the World Showcase Lagoon.

Spice Road Table is open for lunch and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Tapas $8 – $12 Entrees $18 – $30 Desserts $7 – $9

9. Coral Reef Restaurant

Coral Reef Restaurant is a table-service restaurant located in The Seas with Nemo and Friends pavilion of Future World. It is one of the best places to enjoy a seafood and steak meal in Epcot. Coral Reef Restaurant is unique for its giant aquarium, where you can watch over 4,000 sea creatures, such as sharks, turtles, rays, and fish, while you dine.

The menu offers a variety of seafood, steak, chicken, and vegetarian dishes, such as lobster, shrimp, salmon, filet mignon, chicken breast, and tofu. The desserts are also tempting, such as the chocolate wave cake and the key lime tart. The food is fresh, tender, and tasty. The prices are high, but the quality is worth it. The service is professional, and the ambiance is serene.

Coral Reef Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Appetizers $9 – $15 Entrees $25 – $40 Desserts $8 – $10

10. Rose and Crown Pub and Dining Room

Rose and Crown Pub and Dining Room is a table-service restaurant located in the United Kingdom pavilion of the World Showcase. It is one of the best places to enjoy a British and Irish meal in Epcot. Rose and Crown Pub and Dining Room is a combination of a pub and a dining room, where you can enjoy a pint of beer, a glass of whiskey, or a cup of tea, along with some traditional dishes, such as fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and sticky toffee pudding.

The menu is hearty, the food is comforting, and the portions are ample. The prices are moderate, and the service is friendly. The atmosphere is cozy and lively, with British music and décor. You can dine indoors or outdoors, and enjoy the view of the World Showcase Lagoon.

Rose and Crown Pub and Dining Room is open for lunch and dinner, and it is part of the Disney Dining Plan. It also participates in some special events, such as the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival and the Candlelight Processional.

Table

Menu Category Price Range Appetizers $7 – $13 Entrees $19 – $29 Desserts $7 – $9

FAQ

Q: What are the best Epcot restaurants for families?

A: Some of the best Epcot restaurants for families are Garden Grill Restaurant, where you can meet Disney characters and enjoy a rotating view of the Living with the Land attraction; Biergarten Restaurant, where you can enjoy live entertainment and a buffet of German specialties; and Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria, where you can share delicious pizzas and gelato.

Q: What are the best Epcot restaurants for couples?

A: Some of the best Epcot restaurants for couples are Chefs de France, where you can enjoy a romantic and elegant meal of classic French cuisine; Le Cellier Steakhouse, where you can splurge on a fine dining experience of steaks, seafood, and wine; and Spice Road Table, where you can savor a variety of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes and drinks.

Q: What are the best Epcot restaurants for vegetarians and vegans?

A: Some of the best Epcot restaurants for vegetarians and vegans are Teppan Edo, where you can enjoy a teppanyaki-style meal of tofu, vegetables, and rice; Coral Reef Restaurant, where you can enjoy a seafood and steak meal with a view of a giant aquarium; and Rose and Crown Pub and Dining Room, where you can enjoy a British and Irish meal of fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and sticky toffee pudding.

Q: How can I make reservations for Epcot restaurants?

A: You can make reservations for Epcot restaurants online, by phone, or by using the My Disney Experience app. Reservations are highly recommended, especially for popular and signature restaurants, and can be made up to 60 days in advance. Some restaurants may require a credit card guarantee or a pre-payment at the time of booking.

Q: How can I use the Disney Dining Plan at Epcot restaurants?

A: You can use the Disney Dining Plan at most Epcot restaurants, except for some quick-service and snack locations. The Disney Dining Plan is a prepaid meal plan that allows you to enjoy a certain number of meals and snacks per day at participating Disney restaurants. The number and type of meals and snacks depend on the plan you choose. You can use your Disney Dining Plan credits to pay for your meals and snacks at Epcot restaurants, as long as they are part of the plan. You can check the menu boards or ask the cast members to see how many credits each item costs.

Conclusion

Epcot is not only a place to explore the wonders of science, technology, and culture, but also a place to enjoy some of the best food in the world. Epcot offers a variety of dining options, from quick-service to table-service, from casual to fine dining, from American to international cuisine. Whether you are looking for a snack, a meal, or a treat, you will find something to suit your taste buds and your budget at Epcot.