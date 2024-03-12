IS ANIMAL KINGDOM CLOSING IN 2024?

What are the Rumors About Disney’s Animal Kingdom?

The rumors about Animal Kingdom closing in 2024 started circulating on the internet in late 2023, when a website called Disney News Today posted an article claiming that Disney had announced the closure of the park due to low attendance and high maintenance costs. The article cited a press release from Disney, which stated that Animal Kingdom would close its doors on January 1, 2024, and that the park would be replaced by a new resort and entertainment complex. The article also claimed that Disney would relocate some of the animals to other zoos and sanctuaries, and that some of the attractions and lands would be moved to other parks.

The article quickly went viral, and sparked a lot of reactions and discussions among Disney fans and media outlets. Many people expressed their shock and sadness over the news, and some even started planning their farewell trips to Animal Kingdom. Others questioned the validity and credibility of the article, and wondered if it was a hoax or a prank. Some also pointed out the inconsistencies and errors in the article, such as the date of the press release, the name of the Disney spokesperson, and the lack of official confirmation from Disney.

Are Rumors Coming from a Valid Source?

The answer is no. The rumors about Animal Kingdom closing in 2024 are not coming from a valid source, and are completely false and unfounded. The website that posted the article, Disney News Today, is not affiliated with or endorsed by Disney, and is known for spreading fake and misleading news about Disney and its properties. The article itself is full of inaccuracies and contradictions, and does not provide any evidence or links to support its claims. The press release that the article cites does not exist, and Disney has never announced or confirmed any plans to close Animal Kingdom or any of its parks.

In fact, Disney has repeatedly denied and debunked the rumors about Animal Kingdom closing in 2024, and has assured its guests and fans that the park is here to stay. Disney has also stated that Animal Kingdom is one of its most successful and beloved parks, and that it is constantly investing and improving the park to enhance its offerings and guest experience. Disney has also announced and revealed some of the upcoming projects and expansions for Animal Kingdom, such as a new nighttime show, a new roller coaster, and a new land based on the movie Zootopia.

Is This Walt Disney World Park Permanently Closing Its Doors?

The answer is no. Animal Kingdom is not permanently closing its doors, and will remain open and operational for the foreseeable future. Animal Kingdom is one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort, and is an integral part of the Disney experience. Animal Kingdom is also a leader and innovator in animal care and conservation, and is committed to protecting and celebrating the natural world and its wildlife. Animal Kingdom is also a popular and profitable park, and attracts millions of visitors every year. Animal Kingdom is not going anywhere, and will continue to offer its guests and fans a unique and unforgettable adventure.

What Time Does Animal Kingdom Close?

The closing time of Animal Kingdom varies depending on the season, the day of the week, and the special events and occasions. Generally, Animal Kingdom closes earlier than the other parks, as it follows the natural rhythms of the animals and the environment. However, Animal Kingdom also offers some extended hours and after-hours events, which allow guests to enjoy the park at night, and experience its different and magical atmosphere.

The best way to find out the closing time of Animal Kingdom is to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the park hours and schedules. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance. Here are some of the factors that affect the closing time of Animal Kingdom:

Early Theme Park Entry: Unlocking the Magic Before the Crowds

Early Theme Park Entry is a new benefit that Disney offers to its resort guests and annual passholders, which allows them to enter any of the four theme parks 30 minutes before the official opening time, and enjoy select attractions and experiences with lower wait times and crowds. Early Theme Park Entry is available every day, and does not require any additional reservation or fee. However, guests must have a valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same day. Early Theme Park Entry does not affect the closing time of Animal Kingdom, but it does give guests an extra half hour to enjoy the park in the morning.

Extended Evening Hours

Extended Evening Hours is another new benefit that Disney offers to its resort guests and annual passholders, which allows them to stay in select theme parks for two extra hours after the official closing time, and enjoy select attractions and experiences with lower wait times and crowds. Extended Evening Hours is available on select nights, and does not require any additional reservation or fee. However, guests must have a valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same day. Extended Evening Hours does affect the closing time of Animal Kingdom, as it extends it by two hours on the nights that it is offered. For example, if Animal Kingdom closes at 8 p.m., guests with Extended Evening Hours can stay until 10 p.m.

Is the Animal Kingdom Free in the Evening?

The answer is no. Animal Kingdom is not free in the evening, and guests must pay for their admission and park reservation to enter and stay in the park. However, guests who have a valid theme park admission and a park reservation for another park on the same day, can use the Park Hopper option to visit Animal Kingdom in the evening, after 2 p.m. The Park Hopper option is an add-on feature that allows guests to visit more than one park per day, and costs an extra fee. The Park Hopper option does not guarantee entry to Animal Kingdom, as it is subject to availability and capacity limitations.

What Time Are the Animal Kingdom Nighttime Shows?

Animal Kingdom offers two nighttime shows that showcase the beauty and wonder of the park and its animals: Rivers of Light and Tree of Life Awakenings. Rivers of Light is a spectacular show that features water, light, music, and projections, and tells the story of the harmony and connection between nature and humanity. Tree of Life Awakenings is a mesmerizing show that features projections, animations, and music, and brings the iconic Tree of Life to life with stories and images of the animals. Both shows are free and included with the park admission, and do not require any reservation or seating. However, they are subject to availability and weather conditions, and may not be offered every night or at the same time. The best way to find out the show times of the Animal Kingdom nighttime shows is to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the show schedules and availability. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance.

Staying Late in the Park

Staying late in Animal Kingdom is a great way to enjoy the park in a different and magical way, and to experience some of the attractions and experiences that are only available or enhanced at night. For example, you can ride the Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey in Pandora – The World of Avatar, and marvel at the bioluminescent plants and creatures that glow in the dark. You can also ride the Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, and encounter the fearsome Yeti in the dark. You can also explore the Maharajah Jungle Trek and the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, and see some of the nocturnal animals that are more active at night. You can also enjoy some of the dining and shopping options that are open late, and savor some of the delicious and exotic cuisines and souvenirs that the park offers.

However, staying late in Animal Kingdom also requires some planning and preparation, as not all of the attractions and experiences are open or available at night, and some of them may have longer wait times and crowds. You also need to consider the weather and temperature, as it may get colder or rainier at night, and you may need to bring some extra clothing or gear. You also need to consider the transportation and parking, as it may be harder or more expensive to get to or from the park at night, and you may need to arrange or reserve your ride or spot in advance. You also need to consider your energy and stamina, as staying late in Animal Kingdom may be tiring or exhausting, and you may need to rest or recharge before or after your visit.

After Hours Events

After Hours Events are special events that Disney offers to its guests, which allow them to enjoy select theme parks for a limited time after the official closing time, and enjoy select attractions and experiences with lower wait times and crowds.

After Hours Events are not included with the park admission, and require a separate ticket, which costs an extra fee. However, guests who purchase an After Hours Event ticket can enjoy some complimentary snacks and beverages, such as popcorn, ice cream, and soda, during the event. After Hours Events are available on select nights, and are subject to availability and capacity limitations. Guests must have a valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same day, in addition to the After Hours Event ticket, to enter the park.

Animal Kingdom offers two types of After Hours Events: Disney After Hours and Disney Villains After Hours. Disney After Hours is a regular After Hours Event, which allows guests to enjoy most of the attractions and experiences in the park, without any special theming or entertainment. Disney Villains After Hours is a themed After Hours Event, which features some exclusive entertainment and merchandise, inspired by the Disney villains. Here are some of the details and differences between these two events:

Disney After Hours at Animal Kingdom: This event lasts for three hours, and runs from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on select nights. The ticket price is $155 per person, plus tax. Guests can enjoy most of the attractions and experiences in the park, such as Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey, Expedition Everest, DINOSAUR, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and more. Guests can also enjoy some of the nighttime shows, such as Rivers of Light and Tree of Life Awakenings, during the event. Guests can also meet some of the characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, at the Adventurers Outpost.

Disney Villains After Hours at Animal Kingdom: This event lasts for four hours, and runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on select nights. The ticket price is $175 per person, plus tax. Guests can enjoy most of the attractions and experiences in the park, as well as some exclusive entertainment and merchandise, inspired by the Disney villains. Guests can watch the Villains Unite the Night show, which features some of the most notorious villains, such as Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, and Scar, on the Discovery River Theater stage. Guests can also join the Villains Cursed Caravan, which is a parade of villain-themed floats and performers, that travels around the park. Guests can also purchase some of the villain-themed snacks and souvenirs, such as the Hades Nachos, the Scar Cupcake, and the Maleficent Horns Headband.

Visiting Animal Kingdom in 2024

If you are planning to visit Animal Kingdom in 2024, you can expect to enjoy some of the best attractions and experiences that the park has to offer, as well as some of the new and upcoming projects and expansions that Disney has announced and revealed for the park. Here are some of the highlights and tips for visiting Animal Kingdom in 2024:

Avatar Flight of Passage

Avatar Flight of Passage is one of the most popular and acclaimed attractions in Animal Kingdom, and in Walt Disney World Resort. It is a 3D simulator ride, that lets you soar on the back of a banshee, a winged creature from the movie Avatar, and explore the stunning and immersive world of Pandora. The ride features state-of-the-art technology and effects, that create a realistic and thrilling experience. The ride also has a unique and interactive queue, that showcases the culture and biology of the Na’vi, the native people of Pandora.

Avatar Flight of Passage is a must-do attraction for any Animal Kingdom visitor, but it is also one of the busiest and most crowded attractions in the park. The ride often has long wait times, sometimes exceeding two hours, and it may run out of FastPass+ reservations quickly. Therefore, it is advisable to plan ahead and use some strategies to ride Avatar Flight of Passage with less hassle and more enjoyment. Here are some of the tips and tricks for riding Avatar Flight of Passage in 2024:

Use the Early Theme Park Entry or the Extended Evening Hours, if you are eligible, to enter the park before or after the regular hours, and head straight to Avatar Flight of Passage. This way, you can avoid some of the crowds and lines, and ride the attraction with a shorter wait time.

Use the FastPass+ system, if it is available, to reserve a time slot for Avatar Flight of Passage in advance. You can use the My Disney Experience app or website, or the in-park kiosks, to book your FastPass+ reservation, up to 60 days before your visit, if you are staying at a Disney resort, or up to 30 days before your visit, if you are not. However, you need to act fast, as the FastPass+ reservations for Avatar Flight of Passage may run out quickly, especially during peak seasons and days. You also need to have a valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same day, to use the FastPass+ system.

Use the Single Rider Line, if it is available, to ride Avatar Flight of Passage with a shorter wait time. The Single Rider Line is a separate line, that fills in the empty seats on the ride, by grouping single riders with other parties. The Single Rider Line is usually faster than the Standby Line, but it is not guaranteed, and it may not be open at all times. You also need to be willing to ride alone, and not with your friends or family, if you use the Single Rider Line.

Use the Rider Switch Service, if you have young children or guests who do not meet the height requirement or do not wish to ride Avatar Flight of Passage. The Rider Switch Service allows one adult to wait with the non-riding guests, while the other adult rides the attraction. Then, the adults can switch roles, and the second adult can ride the attraction, without waiting in line again. The Rider Switch Service can be combined with the FastPass+ system, to save more time and hassle. You can request the Rider Switch Service at the entrance of Avatar Flight of Passage, and follow the instructions of the Cast Members.

Na’vi River Journey

Na’vi River Journey is another attraction in Pandora – The World of Avatar, that lets you explore the beauty and wonder of the alien world. It is a boat ride, that takes you through the bioluminescent rainforest of Pandora, and introduces you to some of the plants and animals that live there. The ride features stunning visuals and effects, that create a realistic and immersive environment. The ride also features an impressive animatronic figure of the Shaman of Songs, a Na’vi spiritual leader, who sings and welcomes you to Pandora.

Na’vi River Journey is a relaxing and family-friendly attraction, that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages and heights. It is also a popular and crowded attraction, that often has long wait times, and may run out of FastPass+ reservations quickly. Therefore, it is advisable to plan ahead and use some strategies to ride Na’vi River Journey with less hassle and more enjoyment. Here are some of the tips and tricks for riding Na’vi River Journey in 2024:

Use the Early Theme Park Entry or the Extended Evening Hours, if you are eligible, to enter the park before or after the regular hours, and head straight to Na’vi River Journey. This way, you can avoid some of the crowds and lines, and ride the attraction with a shorter wait time.

Use the FastPass+ system, if it is available, to reserve a time slot for Na’vi River Journey in advance. You can use the My Disney Experience app or website, or the in-park kiosks, to book your FastPass+ reservation, up to 60 days before your visit, if you are staying at a Disney resort, or up to 30 days before your visit, if you are not. However, you need to act fast, as the FastPass+ reservations for Na’vi River Journey may run out quickly, especially during peak seasons and days. You also need to have a valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same day, to use the FastPass+ system.

Use the Rider Switch Service, if you have young children or guests who do not wish to ride Na’vi River Journey. The Rider Switch Service allows one adult to wait with the non-riding guests, while the other adult rides the attraction. Then, the adults can switch roles, and the second adult can ride the attraction, without waiting in line again. The Rider Switch Service can be combined with the FastPass+ system, to save more time and hassle. You can request the Rider Switch Service at the entrance of Na’vi River Journey, and follow the instructions of the Cast Members.

Pandora Drummers- Swotu Wayä

Pandora Drummers- Swotu Wayä is a live entertainment show, that features a group of percussionists, who perform on the drums and other instruments, inspired by the Na’vi culture and music. The show takes place on an outdoor stage, near the entrance of Pandora – The World of Avatar, and invites guests to join the celebration and interact with the performers. The show features upbeat and energetic rhythms and melodies, that create a festive and lively atmosphere.

Pandora Drummers- Swotu Wayä is a fun and interactive show, that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages and backgrounds. It is also a free and included show, that does not require any reservation or seating. However, the show is subject to availability and weather

conditions, and may not be offered every day or at the same time. The best way to find out the show times of Pandora Drummers- Swotu Wayä is to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the show schedules and availability. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance.

Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain is one of the most thrilling and exciting attractions in Animal Kingdom, and in Walt Disney World Resort. It is a roller coaster, that takes you on a high-speed adventure through the Himalayan mountains, and confronts you with the legendary Yeti, a fearsome and mysterious creature. The ride features stunning scenery and effects, that create a realistic and immersive environment. The ride also features a unique and surprising twist, that reverses the direction of the coaster, and sends you backwards into the dark.

Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain is a must-do attraction for any thrill-seeker, but it is also one of the busiest and most crowded attractions in the park. The ride often has long wait times, sometimes exceeding an hour, and it may run out of FastPass+ reservations quickly. Therefore, it is advisable to plan ahead and use some strategies to ride Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain with less hassle and more enjoyment. Here are some of the tips and tricks for riding Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain in 2024:

Use the Early Theme Park Entry or the Extended Evening Hours, if you are eligible, to enter the park before or after the regular hours, and head straight to Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. This way, you can avoid some of the crowds and lines, and ride the attraction with a shorter wait time.

Use the FastPass+ system, if it is available, to reserve a time slot for Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain in advance. You can use the My Disney Experience app or website, or the in-park kiosks, to book your FastPass+ reservation, up to 60 days before your visit, if you are staying at a Disney resort, or up to 30 days before your visit, if you are not. However, you need to act fast, as the FastPass+ reservations for Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain may run out quickly, especially during peak seasons and days. You also need to have a valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same day, to use the FastPass+ system.

Use the Single Rider Line, if it is available, to ride Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain with a shorter wait time. The Single Rider Line is a separate line, that fills in the empty seats on the ride, by grouping single riders with other parties. The Single Rider Line is usually faster than the Standby Line, but it is not guaranteed, and it may not be open at all times. You also need to be willing to ride alone, and not with your friends or family, if you use the Single Rider Line.

Use the Rider Switch Service, if you have young children or guests who do not meet the height requirement or do not wish to ride Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. The Rider Switch Service allows one adult to wait with the non-riding guests, while the other adult rides the attraction. Then, the adults can switch roles, and the second adult can ride the attraction, without waiting in line again. The Rider Switch Service can be combined with the FastPass+ system, to save more time and hassle. You can request the Rider Switch Service at the entrance of Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, and follow the instructions of the Cast Members.

DINOSAUR

DINOSAUR is another thrilling and exciting attraction in Animal Kingdom, that takes you on a prehistoric adventure through the age of the dinosaurs. It is a dark ride, that uses a motion simulator vehicle, that transports you to the Cretaceous period, and puts you face to face with some of the most ferocious and fearsome dinosaurs, such as the Carnotaurus, the Velociraptor, and the Iguanodon. The ride features realistic animatronics and effects, that create a scary and immersive experience. The ride also features a suspenseful and dramatic storyline, that involves a rogue scientist, who tries to save a dinosaur from extinction, and puts you in danger.

DINOSAUR is a must-do attraction for any dinosaur lover, but it is also a busy and crowded attraction, that often has long wait times, and may run out of FastPass+ reservations quickly. Therefore, it is advisable to plan ahead and use some strategies to ride DINOSAUR with less hassle and more enjoyment. Here are some of the tips and tricks for riding DINOSAUR in 2024:

Use the Early Theme Park Entry or the Extended Evening Hours, if you are eligible, to enter the park before or after the regular hours, and head straight to DINOSAUR. This way, you can avoid some of the crowds and lines, and ride the attraction with a shorter wait time.

Use the FastPass+ system, if it is available, to reserve a time slot for DINOSAUR in advance. You can use the My Disney Experience app or website, or the in-park kiosks, to book your FastPass+ reservation, up to 60 days before your visit, if you are staying at a Disney resort, or up to 30 days before your visit, if you are not. However, you need to act fast, as the FastPass+ reservations for DINOSAUR may run out quickly, especially during peak seasons and days. You also need to have a valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same day, to use the FastPass+ system.

Use the Rider Switch Service, if you have young children or guests who do not meet the height requirement or do not wish to ride DINOSAUR. The Rider Switch Service allows one adult to wait with the non-riding guests, while the other adult rides the attraction. Then, the adults can switch roles, and the second adult can ride the attraction, without waiting in line again. The Rider Switch Service can be combined with the FastPass+ system, to save more time and hassle. You can request the Rider Switch Service at the entrance of DINOSAUR, and follow the instructions of the Cast Members.

Rivers of Light

Rivers of Light is a spectacular nighttime show, that features water, light, music, and projections, and tells the story of the harmony and connection between nature and humanity. The show takes place on the Discovery River, and showcases the beauty and wonder of the natural world and its animals. The show features colorful and intricate floats, lanterns, and fountains, that create stunning and mesmerizing effects. The show also features a soaring and inspiring soundtrack, that blends original and classic songs, and celebrates the diversity and unity of the world.

Rivers of Light is a beautiful and uplifting show, that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages and backgrounds. It is also a free and included show, that does not require any reservation or seating. However, the show is subject to availability and weather conditions, and may not be offered every night or at the same time. The best way to find out the show times of Rivers of Light is to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the show schedules and availability. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance.

Tree of Life Awakenings

Tree of Life Awakenings is a mesmerizing nighttime show, that features projections, animations, and music, and brings the iconic Tree of Life to life with stories and images of the animals. The show takes place on the trunk and branches of the Tree of Life, and showcases the beauty and wonder of the animal kingdom and its inhabitants. The show features stunning and realistic visuals and effects, that create a realistic and immersive experience. The show also features a soothing and enchanting soundtrack, that blends original and classic songs, and creates a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.

Tree of Life Awakenings is a magical and captivating show, that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages and backgrounds. It is also a free and included show, that does not require any reservation or seating. However, the show is subject to availability and weather conditions, and may not be offered every night or at the same time. The best way to find out the show times of Tree of Life Awakenings is to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the show schedules and availability. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance.

It’s Tough to be a Bug!

It’s Tough to be a Bug! is a fun and educational attraction, that features a 3D film, that teaches you about the life and importance of the bugs. The film is hosted by Flik, the ant from the movie A Bug’s Life, and features some of the characters and scenes from the movie, as well as some original and live-action footage. The film also features some 4D effects, such as water, wind, and smells, that enhance the experience. The film also features some interactive and humorous elements, that involve the audience and the bugs.

It’s Tough to be a Bug! is a family-friendly and entertaining attraction, that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages and heights. It is also a free and included attraction, that does not require any reservation or seating. However, the attraction is subject to availability and capacity limitations, and may not be open at all times. The best way to find out the availability of It’s Tough to be a Bug! is to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the attraction schedules and availability. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance.

TriceraTop Spin

TriceraTop Spin is a fun and whimsical attraction, that features a carousel of flying dinosaurs, that you can control and maneuver. The attraction is located in DinoLand U.S.A., and is themed after a carnival, that celebrates the fossils and discoveries of the dinosaurs. The attraction features colorful and cute dinosaurs, that you can ride and spin, and enjoy the views of the land. The attraction also features some playful and humorous elements, that involve the dinosaurs and the guests.

TriceraTop Spin is a simple and enjoyable attraction, that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages and heights. It is also a free and included attraction, that does not require any reservation or seating. However, the attraction is subject to availability and capacity limitations, and may not be open at all times. The best way to find out the availability of TriceraTop Spin is to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the attraction schedules and availability. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance.

Primeval Whirl

Primeval Whirl is a thrilling and hilarious attraction, that features a roller coaster, that spins and twists through a prehistoric world. The attraction is located in DinoLand U.S.A., and is themed after a time machine, that takes you back to the age of the dinosaurs. The attraction features a wild and unpredictable ride, that surprises and delights you with its sudden turns and drops. The attraction also features some funny and silly elements, that involve the dinosaurs and the guests.

Primeval Whirl is a fun and exciting attraction, that can be enjoyed by guests who are at least 48 inches tall. It is also a free and included attraction, that does not require any reservation or seating. However, the attraction is subject to availability and capacity limitations, and may not be open at all times. The best way to find out the availability of Primeval Whirl is to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the attraction schedules and availability. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance.

Other Attractions

Animal Kingdom offers many other attractions and experiences, that you can enjoy and explore in 2024. Here are some of the other attractions and experiences, that you can find in the park:

Kilimanjaro Safaris: A safari ride, that takes you through the African savanna, and lets you see some of the real and exotic animals, such as lions, elephants, giraffes, and more.

Kali River Rapids: A river rapids ride, that takes you through the Asian jungle, and splashes you with water, as you encounter some of the dangers and challenges of the environment.

Festival of the Lion King: A live musical show, that features some of the characters and songs from the movie The Lion King, and showcases some of the amazing talents and skills of the performers.

Finding Nemo – The Musical: A live musical show, that features some of the characters and songs from the movie Finding Nemo, and tells the story of the adventurous and heartwarming journey of the fish.

Conservation Station: A learning and interactive center, that teaches you about the animal care and conservation efforts of Disney and its partners, and lets you see some of the behind-the-scenes work and activities of the park.

The Boneyard: A playground and dig site, that lets you explore and discover some of the fossils and secrets of the dinosaurs, and have fun and play with the equipment and structures.

Maharajah Jungle Trek: A walking trail, that takes you through the Asian forest, and lets you see some of the real and exotic animals, such as tigers, monkeys, bats, and more.

Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail: A walking trail, that takes you through the African forest, and lets you see some of the real and exotic animals, such as gorillas, hippos, meerkats, and more.

Wildlife Express Train: A train ride, that takes you from Africa to Rafiki’s Planet Watch, and lets you enjoy the views of the park and its animals.

UP! A Great Bird Adventure: A live show, that features some of the characters from the movie UP, and showcases some of the amazing and diverse birds from around the world.

Flights of Wonder: A live show, that features some of the trained and talented birds from the park, and teaches you about their behaviors and abilities.

How Often Are Animal Kingdom Hours Updated?

Animal Kingdom hours are updated regularly, depending on the season, the day of the week, and the special events and occasions. Generally, Animal Kingdom hours are updated every month, and sometimes every week, to reflect the changes and demands of the park and its guests. However, Animal Kingdom hours are subject to change and modification, without prior notice, and may vary from the published or expected hours. Therefore, it is advisable to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the park hours and schedules. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance.

Our Predictions for Future Animal Kingdom Park Hours

Based on the past and current trends and patterns, we can make some predictions for the future Animal Kingdom park hours. However, these predictions are not guaranteed or confirmed, and are only based on our best estimates and guesses. Therefore, we suggest you to check the official Disney website or app, which provide the most updated and accurate information on the park hours and schedules. You can also call the Disney Guest Services or ask a Cast Member at the park for assistance. Here are some of our predictions for the future Animal Kingdom park hours:

January 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

February 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

March 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

April 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

May 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

June 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

July 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

August 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

September 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

October 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

November 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

December 2024: Animal Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. on most days, except for some days with Early Theme Park Entry or Extended Evening Hours. The park will also have some days with Disney After Hours or Disney Villains After Hours events, which will extend the park hours by two or four hours, respectively.

Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Entrance

If you are planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2024, you may also want to check out the other three theme parks that the resort offers: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Each park has its own unique and distinctive theme, attractions, shows, and experiences, that cater to different tastes and preferences. You can visit one park per day, or use the Park Hopper option to visit more than one park per day, depending on your budget and schedule. You can also enjoy some of the other benefits and perks that the resort offers, such as transportation, dining, shopping, and entertainment options, that enhance your vacation and make it more convenient and enjoyable.

Magic Kingdom is the first and original theme park at Walt Disney World Resort and the most iconic and popular one. It features a fairy tale and fantasy theme, and is divided into six lands: Main Street U.S.A., Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland. It features some of the classic and beloved attractions, such as Cinderella Castle, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, It’s a Small World, Space Mountain, and more. It also features some of the spectacular and memorable shows, such as the Festival of Fantasy Parade, the Happily Ever After Fireworks, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Epcot is the second theme park at Walt Disney World Resort, and the most innovative and diverse one. It features a futuristic and cultural theme, and is divided into two sections: Future World and World Showcase. Future World features some of the cutting-edge and educational attractions, such as Spaceship Earth, Test Track, Mission: SPACE, and more. World Showcase features some of the authentic and immersive pavilions, that represent 11 countries from around the world, such as Mexico, Norway, China, France, and more. It also features some of the amazing and festive shows, such as the Harmonious Fireworks, the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival, and the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the third theme park at Walt Disney World Resort, and the most glamorous and adventurous one. It features a movie and entertainment theme, and is divided into six lands: Hollywood Boulevard, Echo Lake, Grand Avenue, Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Animation Courtyard. It features some of the thrilling and immersive attractions, such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Toy Story Mania, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and more. It also features some of the dazzling and spectacular shows, such as the Fantasmic! Nighttime Spectacular, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, and the Disney Movie Magic Projection Show.

Epcot Festivals 2024 Guide: Beyond Imagination and Cultural Delights

If you are looking for some extra fun and excitement at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024, you may want to check out some of the Epcot festivals that the park offers throughout the year. Epcot festivals are special events that celebrate and showcase some of the aspects and themes of the park, such as the arts, the flowers, the food, and the holidays. Epcot festivals feature some of the exclusive and limited-time attractions, shows, and experiences, that enhance and enrich your visit to the park. Epcot festivals also feature some of the delicious and diverse cuisines and beverages, that represent and reflect the cultures and flavors of the world. Here are some of the Epcot festivals that you can enjoy in 2024:

Epcot International Festival of the Arts: This festival celebrates and showcases the visual, performing, and culinary arts, and runs from mid-January to late February. It features some of the artistic and creative attractions, such as the Animation Academy, the Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, and the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. It also features some of the colorful and tasty cuisines and beverages, that are inspired by the arts and the artists, such as the Deconstructed BLT, the Pop’t Art, and the Painter’s Palate.

Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival: This festival celebrates and showcases the beauty and wonder of nature, and runs from early March to late May. It features some of the floral and gardening attractions, such as the Topiary Displays, the Butterfly House, and the Garden Rocks Concert Series. It also features some of the fresh and healthy cuisines and beverages, that are inspired by the flowers and the gardens, such as the Honey Bee-stro, the Trowel and Trellis, and the Pineapple Promenade.

Epcot International Food and Wine Festival: This festival celebrates and showcases the diversity and richness of the world’s cuisines and beverages, and runs from late August to mid-November. It features some of the culinary and cultural attractions, such as the Global Marketplaces, the Eat to the Beat Concert Series, and the Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak Scavenger Hunt. It also features some of the delicious and exotic cuisines and beverages, that represent and reflect the countries and regions of the world, such as the Brazil, the Greece, and the Hawaii.

Epcot International Festival of the Holidays: This festival celebrates and showcases the traditions and customs of the world’s holidays, and runs from late November to late December. It features some of the festive and holiday attractions, such as the Candlelight Processional, the Holiday Kitchens, and the Epcot Forever Fireworks. It also features some of the cozy and comforting cuisines and beverages, that are inspired by the holidays and the seasons, such as the American Holiday Table, the L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen, and the Holiday Hearth.

Disney World Tickets: Top 10 Secrets To Saving Big

If you are planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2024, you may be wondering how to get the best deal and value for your Disney World tickets. Disney World tickets are not cheap, and they can vary in price and availability, depending on the season, the day, and the demand. However, there are some secrets and tips that can help you save big and get the most out of your Disney World tickets. Here are some of the top 10 secrets to saving big on your Disney World tickets:

Buy your tickets in advance: Buying your tickets in advance can save you money and time, as you can avoid the price increases and the lines at the ticket booths. You can buy your tickets online, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy your tickets over the phone, by calling the Disney Guest Services. However, you need to be careful and avoid buying your tickets from unauthorized or fraudulent sellers, such as eBay or Craigslist, as they may sell you invalid or stolen tickets, that may not work or may get you in trouble.

Buy your tickets in bulk: Buying your tickets in bulk can save you money, as you can get a lower price per day, the more days you buy. For example, a one-day ticket may cost you $120, while a four-day ticket may cost you $360, which means you pay $90 per day, instead of $120. You can buy your tickets for up to 10 days, and use them within 14 days of the first use. However, you need to be realistic and flexible, and only buy the tickets for the days that you are sure you will use, as you cannot refund or exchange your unused tickets, unless you have the Flexible Date option, which costs an extra fee.

Buy your tickets with a package: Buying your tickets with a package can save you money, as you can get a lower price for your tickets, as well as your hotel, dining, and transportation. You can buy your tickets with a package, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Costco Travel or AAA. You can also buy your tickets with a package, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to compare and contrast the different packages and options, and choose the one that suits your budget and needs, as some packages may include or exclude some features or benefits, that you may or may not want or need.

Buy your tickets with a discount: Buying your tickets with a discount can save you money, as you can get a lower price for your tickets, depending on your eligibility and availability. You can buy your tickets with a discount, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy your tickets with a discount, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to be aware and careful, and only buy your tickets with a valid and verified discount, that you qualify for, as some discounts may have restrictions or limitations, that you need to follow or meet. Here are some of the discounts that you may be eligible for, depending on your status and situation: Florida Resident Discount: If you are a resident of Florida, you can get a discount on your tickets, as well as some other benefits and perks, such as the Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket, the Florida Resident Annual Pass, and the Florida Resident Seasonal Pass. You need to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or a utility bill, to get the discount. Military Discount: If you are a member of the U.S. military, or a spouse or dependent of a member, you can get a discount on your tickets, as well as some other benefits and perks, such as the Military Promotional Ticket, the Military Salute Ticket, and the Shades of Green Resort. You need to show proof of service, such as a military ID or a DD Form 214, to get the discount. AAA Discount: If you are a member of AAA, you can get a discount on your tickets, as well as some other benefits and perks, such as the AAA Travel Package, the AAA Diamond Parking, and the AAA Dining Plan. You need to show proof of membership, such as a AAA card or a AAA voucher, to get the discount. DVC Discount: If you are a member of the Disney Vacation Club, you can get a discount on your tickets, as well as some other benefits and perks, such as the DVC Member Annual Pass, the DVC Member Moonlight Magic, and the DVC Member Lounge. You need to show proof of membership, such as a DVC card or a DVC confirmation, to get the discount.

Buy your tickets with a promotion: Buying your tickets with a promotion can save you money, as you can get a lower price or a free day for your tickets, depending on the offer and availability. You can buy your tickets with a promotion, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy your tickets with a promotion, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to be alert and quick, and only buy your tickets with a valid and available promotion, that you qualify for, as some promotions may have limited time or quantity, that you need to catch or claim. Here are some of the promotions that you may be eligible for, depending on the season and situation: Free Dining Plan Promotion: This promotion offers you a free dining plan, when you buy a package that includes a ticket and a hotel. The dining plan allows you to enjoy some of the dining options at the resort, without paying extra. The dining plan varies depending on the type and level of the package, and may include quick-service meals, table-service meals, snacks, and drinks. The promotion is usually offered in the fall and winter seasons, and is subject to availability and blackout dates. 4-Park Magic Ticket Promotion: This promotion offers you a 4-day ticket, that allows you to visit each of the four theme parks once, for a lower price than a regular 4-day ticket. The ticket is valid for 7 days from the first use, and does not include the Park Hopper option or the water parks. The promotion is usually offered in the spring and summer seasons, and is subject to availability and blackout dates. Buy 4, Get 1 Free Promotion: This promotion offers you a 5-day ticket, for the price of a 4-day ticket, when you buy a package that includes a ticket and a hotel. The ticket is valid for 8 days from the first use, and includes the Park Hopper option and the water parks. The promotion is usually offered in the winter and spring seasons, and is subject to availability and blackout dates.

Buy your tickets with a credit card: Buying your tickets with a credit card can save you money, as you can get some rewards and benefits, depending on your card and issuer. You can buy your tickets with a credit card, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy your tickets with a credit card, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to be responsible and careful, and only buy your tickets with a credit card that you can afford and pay off, as some credit cards may have fees or interest, that you need to avoid or minimize. Here are some of the rewards and benefits that you may get, depending on your credit card and issuer: Cash Back Reward: Some credit cards offer you a cash back reward, that gives you a percentage of your purchase back, as a statement credit or a check. For example, the Chase Freedom card offers you 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases in rotating categories each quarter, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. The Discover it card offers you 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases in rotating categories each quarter, and 1% cash back on all other purchases, and matches all the cash back you earn in your first year. Travel Reward: Some credit cards offer you a travel reward, that gives you points or miles for your purchase, that you can redeem for travel-related expenses, such as flights, hotels, car rentals, and more. For example, the Capital One Venture card offers you 2 miles for every dollar you spend on any purchase, and 10 miles for every dollar you spend on hotels.com. The Chase Sapphire Preferred card offers you 2 points for every dollar you spend on travel and dining, and 1 point for every dollar you spend on all other purchases, and a 25% bonus when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Disney Reward: Some credit cards offer you a Disney reward, that gives you points or dollars for your purchase, that you can redeem for Disney-related expenses, such as tickets, hotels, dining, merchandise, and more. For example, the Disney Visa card offers you 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all purchases, and a $200 statement credit after you spend $500 in the first 3 months. The Disney Premier Visa card offers you 2% in Disney Rewards Dollars on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, and most Disney locations, and 1% on all other purchases, and a $250 statement credit after you spend $500 in the first 3 months.

Buy your tickets with a gift card: Buying your tickets with a gift card can save you money, as you can get a lower price or a free day for your tickets, depending on the source and value of the gift card. You can buy your tickets with a gift card, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy your tickets with a gift card, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to be aware and careful, and only buy your tickets with a valid and available gift card, that you have or can get, as some gift cards may have restrictions or limitations, that you need to follow or meet. Here are some of the sources and values of the gift cards that you may use, depending on the type and amount of the gift card: Disney Gift Card: This is a gift card that can be used for any Disney-related purchase, such as tickets, hotels, dining, merchandise, and more. You can buy or receive a Disney gift card from various places, such as the Disney Store, the Disney website, or the Disney Vacation Club. You can also get a Disney gift card as a reward or a bonus, from various sources, such as the Disney Visa card, the Disney Movie Rewards, or the Disney Vacation Account. You can use a Disney gift card to pay for all or part of your tickets, depending on the value of the gift card. You can also combine multiple Disney gift cards, to increase the value and the savings. Target Gift Card: This is a gift card that can be used for any Target-related purchase, such as groceries, clothing, electronics, and more. You can buy or receive a Target gift card from various places, such as the Target store, the Target website, or the Target app. You can also get a Target gift card as a reward or a bonus, from various sources, such as the Target REDcard, the Target Circle, or the Target Registry. You can use a Target gift card to buy a Disney gift card, at a 5% discount, if you have a Target REDcard, and then use the Disney gift card to pay for your tickets, to save more money. Costco Gift Card: This is a gift card that can be used for any Costco purchase, such as groceries, clothing, electronics, and more. You can buy or receive a Costco gift card from various places, such as the Costco store, the Costco website, or the Costco app. You can also get a Costco gift card as a reward or a bonus, from various sources, such as the Costco Anywhere Visa card, the Costco Executive Membership, or the Costco Cash Card. You can use a Costco gift card to buy a Disney gift card, at a 4% discount, if you have a Costco membership, and then use the Disney gift card to pay for your tickets, to save more money.

Buy your tickets with a membership: Buying your tickets with a membership can save you money, as you can get a lower price or a free day for your tickets, depending on the type and level of the membership. You can buy your tickets with a membership, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy your tickets with a membership, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to be aware and careful, and only buy your tickets with a valid and available membership, that you have or can get, as some memberships may have fees or requirements, that you need to pay or meet. Here are some of the memberships that you may use, depending on the type and level of the membership: Annual Pass: This is a membership that allows you to visit any of the four theme parks for a year, without any blackout dates or restrictions. You can also enjoy some of the other benefits and perks, such as the Park Hopper option, the water parks, the PhotoPass downloads, the dining and merchandise discounts, and more. You can buy an annual pass, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy an annual pass, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to pay a one-time or monthly fee, depending on the type and level of the annual pass, and you need to activate and renew your annual pass, at the park or online, to use it. Seasonal Pass: This is a membership that allows you to visit any of the four theme parks for a year, with some blackout dates and restrictions. You can also enjoy some of the other benefits and perks, such as the Park Hopper option, the water parks, the PhotoPass downloads, the dining and merchandise discounts, and more. You can buy a seasonal pass, through the official Disney website or app, or authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy a seasonal pass, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to pay a one-time or monthly fee, depending on the type and level of the seasonal pass, and you need to activate and renew your seasonal pass, at the park or online, to use it. Florida Resident Pass: This is a membership that allows you to visit any of the four theme parks for a year, with some blackout dates and restrictions, if you are a resident of Florida. You can also enjoy some of the other benefits and perks, such as the Park Hopper option, the water parks, the PhotoPass downloads, the dining and merchandise discounts, and more. You can buy a Florida resident pass, through the official Disney website or app, or through authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy a Florida resident pass, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to pay a one-time or monthly fee, depending on the type and level of the Florida resident pass, and you need to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or a utility bill, to activate and renew your Florida resident pass, at the park or online, to use it.

Buy your tickets with a special offer: Buying your tickets with a special offer can save you money, as you can get a lower price or a free day for your tickets, depending on the offer and availability. You can buy your tickets with a special offer, through the official Disney website or app, or authorized third-party sellers, such as Undercover Tourist or Get Away Today. You can also buy your tickets with a special offer, by calling the Disney Guest Services, or by visiting a Disney Vacation Planner. However, you need to be alert and quick, and only buy your tickets with a valid and available special offer, that you qualify for, as some special offers may have limited time or quantity, that you need to catch or claim. Here are some of the special offers that you may be eligible for, depending on the season and situation: Free Day Offer: This offer gives you a free day, when you buy a ticket for a certain number of days, such as a 4-day ticket for the price of a 3-day ticket, or a 5-day ticket for the price of a 4-day ticket. The offer is usually available in the winter and spring seasons and is subject to availability and blackout dates. Kids Free Offer: This offer gives you a free ticket for a child, aged 3 to 9, when you buy a ticket for an adult, for the same park and the same day. The offer is usually available in the fall and winter seasons and is subject to availability and blackout dates. Birthday Offer: This offer gives you a free ticket, for any park and any day, on your birthday, if you register online, and show proof of your birth date, such as a driver’s license or a passport, at the park. The offer is available all year round and is subject to availability and capacity limitations.



Conclusion

Animal Kingdom is not closing in 2024 and will remain open and operational for the foreseeable future. Animal Kingdom is one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort and is an integral part of the Disney experience. Animal Kingdom is also a leader and innovator in animal care and conservation and is committed to protecting and celebrating the natural world and its wildlife. Animal Kingdom is also a popular and profitable park and attracts millions of visitors every year. Animal Kingdom is not going anywhere and will continue to offer its guests and fans a unique and unforgettable adventure.

If you are planning to visit Animal Kingdom in 2024, you can expect to enjoy some of the best attractions and experiences that the park has to offer, as well as some of the new and upcoming projects and expansions that Disney has announced and revealed for the park. You can also expect to enjoy some of the other benefits and perks that the resort offers, such as the transportation, dining, shopping, and entertainment options, that enhance your vacation and make it more convenient and enjoyable. You can also expect to save some money and get the best deal and value for your tickets, by using some of the secrets and tips that we have shared with you in this article.