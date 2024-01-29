How Many Acres Is Disney World?

Disney World, officially known as the Walt Disney World Resort, is the largest and most visited theme park resort in the world. It is located in Orlando, Florida, and consists of four theme parks, two water parks, over 25 hotels, a shopping and entertainment district, golf courses, sports facilities, and more. But how big is Disney World exactly? And how does it compare to other places and landmarks? In this article, we will explore the size and scope of Disney World, and provide you with some fun and interesting facts and figures.

The Size and Scope of Disney World

Disney World covers an area of about 25,000 acres, or 39 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of San Francisco, or twice the size of Manhattan. Disney World is also larger than 17 countries, such as Monaco, Vatican City, and Nauru. Disney World is so big that it has its own transportation system, which includes buses, monorails, boats, and gondolas, as well as its fire department, security force, and power plant.

Disney World is divided into four theme parks, which are:

Magic Kingdom : The first and most popular theme park, which opened in 1971. It is home to the iconic Cinderella Castle, and features six themed lands, such as Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Adventureland. It covers an area of 107 acres, or 0.17 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of Vatican City, or 142 football fields.

Epcot : The second theme park, which opened in 1982. It is dedicated to the celebration of human achievement, innovation, and culture, and features two sections, Future World and World Showcase. It covers an area of 300 acres, or 0.47 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of Monaco, or 228 football fields.

Hollywood Studios : The third theme park, which opened in 1989. It is inspired by the golden age of Hollywood, and features attractions and shows based on movies, TV shows, and characters, such as Star Wars, Toy Story, and Frozen. It covers an area of 135 acres, or 0.21 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of the Disneyland Resort in California, or 102 football fields.

Animal Kingdom: The fourth and newest theme park, which opened in 1998. It is the largest theme park in the world, and showcases the natural beauty and diversity of animals, plants, and ecosystems, as well as the conservation and preservation efforts. It covers an area of 580 acres, or 0.91 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of Central Park in New York, or 440 football fields.

Disney World also has two water parks, which are:

Blizzard Beach : A water park that opened in 1995, and has a winter-themed setting, with snow-capped mountains, icebergs, and ski slopes. It features various slides, pools, and attractions, such as Summit Plummet, the second-highest and fastest water slide in the world. It covers an area of 66 acres, or 0.1 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 50 football fields.

Typhoon Lagoon: A water park that opened in 1989, and has a tropical-themed setting, with palm trees, waterfalls, and lagoons. It features various slides, pools, and attractions, such as Crush 'n' Gusher, a water coaster that propels riders with jets of water. It covers an area of 56 acres, or 0.09 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 42 football fields.

Disney World also has over 25 hotels, which are categorized into four types, which are:

Value Resorts : The most affordable and basic hotels, offer standard rooms and amenities, such as pools, food courts, and arcades. They include Pop Century, All-Star Movies, All-Star Music, All-Star Sports, and Art of Animation. They have a total of 10,110 rooms, and cover an area of 1,050 acres, or 1.64 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 798 football fields.

Moderate Resorts : The mid-range and themed hotels, which offer larger and more comfortable rooms and amenities, such as pools, restaurants, bars, and recreation areas. They include Caribbean Beach, Coronado Springs, Port Orleans French Quarter, Port Orleans Riverside, and Fort Wilderness. They have a total of 7,447 rooms, and cover an area of 1,500 acres, or 2.34 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 1,140 football fields.

Deluxe Resorts : The most expensive and luxurious hotels, which offer spacious and elegant rooms and amenities, such as pools, restaurants, spas, gyms, and concierge services. They include Animal Kingdom Lodge, Beach Club, BoardWalk, Contemporary, Grand Floridian, Polynesian, Wilderness Lodge, and Yacht Club. They have a total of 5,881 rooms, and cover an area of 1,050 acres, or 1.64 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 798 football fields.

Disney Vacation Club Resorts: The timeshare and villa hotels, which offer flexible and customizable rooms and amenities, such as kitchens, laundry facilities, and balconies. They include Bay Lake Tower, Boulder Ridge Villas, Copper Creek Villas, Old Key West, Saratoga Springs, Animal Kingdom Villas, Beach Club Villas, BoardWalk Villas, Polynesian Villas, and Riviera Resort. They have a total of 3,969 rooms, and cover an area of 850 acres, or 1.33 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 646 football fields.

Disney World also has a shopping and entertainment district, which is:

Disney Springs: A complex that opened in 1975, and has undergone several expansions and renovations. It features over 150 shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, such as World of Disney, The Lego Store, Planet Hollywood, Rainforest Cafe, House of Blues, and Cirque du Soleil. It covers an area of 120 acres, or 0.19 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 91 football fields.

Disney World also has several golf courses, sports facilities, and other attractions, such as:

Disney’s Palm Golf Course : An 18-hole golf course that opened in 1971, and was designed by Joe Lee. It features rolling fairways, water hazards, and sand traps, and is considered one of the best golf courses in Florida. It covers an area of 160 acres, or 0.25 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 121 football fields.

Disney's Magnolia Golf Course : An 18-hole golf course that opened in 1971, and was designed by Joe Lee. It features wide fairways, water hazards, and sand traps, and is known for its signature par-3 hole with a Mickey Mouse-shaped bunker. It covers an area of 200 acres, or 0.31 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 152 football fields.

Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course : An 18-hole golf course that opened in 1972, and was designed by Joe Lee. It features narrow fairways, water hazards, and sand traps, and is located near Disney Springs and several hotels. It covers an area of 160 acres, or 0.25 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 121 football fields.

Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course : A 9-hole golf course that opened in 1980, and was designed by Ron Garl. It features natural scenery, water hazards, and sand traps, and is suitable for beginners and families. It covers an area of 40 acres, or 0.06 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 30 football fields.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex : A sports complex that opened in 1997, and hosts various amateur and professional sporting events, such as baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis, and cheerleading. It features various venues, such as Champion Stadium, HP Field House, Visa Athletic Center, and ESPN Grill. It covers an area of 220 acres, or 0.34 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 167 football fields.

Disney's BoardWalk : A boardwalk that opened in 1996, and features various shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, such as ESPN Club, Flying Fish, Jellyrolls, and Atlantic Dance Hall. It is located near Epcot and Hollywood Studios and is accessible by boat, bus, or foot. It covers an area of 45 acres, or 0.07 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 34 football fields.

Disney's Wedding Pavilion: A wedding venue that opened in 1995, and offers various wedding packages, services, and options, such as ceremonies, receptions, cakes, flowers, and photography. It is located near the Grand Floridian Resort, and features a glass-walled chapel with a view of Cinderella Castle. It covers an area of 2.5 acres, or 0.004 square miles, which is equivalent to the size of 2 football fields.

Fun and Interesting Facts and Figures

To put the size and scope of Disney World into perspective, here are some fun and interesting facts and figures that you may not know: