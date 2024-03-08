Disney Princesses are some of the most beloved and iconic characters in the world of animation. They are known for their courage, kindness, and dreams, as well as their beautiful dresses and songs. But who are the 15 Disney Princesses, and what are their stories? In this article, we will introduce you to each of them and tell you some fun facts about them.

Who are the 15 Disney Princesses?

Snow White

Snow White is the first and youngest Disney Princess, who debuted in the 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She is based on the German fairy tale of the same name, and she is 14 years old. She has fair skin, black hair, and brown eyes, and she wears a blue, yellow, and red dress. She is kind, gentle, and optimistic, and she loves animals and singing. Her true love is the Prince, who saves her from the evil Queen’s curse with a kiss. Her theme song is “Someday My Prince Will Come”.

Cinderella

Cinderella is the second Disney Princess, who debuted in the 1950 film Cinderella. She is based on the French version of the fairy tale of the same name, and she is 19 years old. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and fair skin, and she wears a blue ball gown and glass slippers. She is hard-working, loyal, and hopeful, and she dreams of escaping her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. Her true love is Prince Charming, who finds her with the help of her Fairy Godmother and her animal friends. Her theme song is “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes”.

Aurora

Aurora is the third Disney Princess, who debuted in the 1959 film Sleeping Beauty. She is based on the French version of the fairy tale of the same name, and she is 16 years old. She has golden hair, violet eyes, and fair skin, and she wears a pink or blue dress. She is graceful, elegant, and romantic, and she loves dancing and singing. Her true love is Prince Phillip, who awakens her from Maleficent’s spell with a kiss. Her theme song is “Once Upon a Dream”.

Ariel

Ariel is the fourth Disney Princess, who debuted in the 1989 film The Little Mermaid. She is based on the Danish fairy tale of the same name, and she is 16 years old. She has red hair, blue eyes, and fair skin, and she wears a green tail and a purple seashell bra as a mermaid, and a pink dress as a human. She is adventurous, curious, and rebellious, and she loves exploring the human world and collecting its artifacts. Her true love is Prince Eric, whom she saves from a shipwreck and later marries with the help of her father King Triton and her friends Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle. Her theme song is “Part of Your World”.

Belle

Belle is the fifth Disney Princess, who debuted in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast. She is based on the French fairy tale of the same name, and she is 17 years old. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and fair skin, and she wears a blue and white dress and a yellow ball gown. She is intelligent, brave, and compassionate, and she loves reading and learning. Her true love is the Beast, whom she transforms into a handsome prince with her love and breaks the curse that turned him and his servants into enchanted objects. Her theme song is “Beauty and the Beast”.

Jasmine

Jasmine is the sixth Disney Princess, who debuted in the 1992 film Aladdin. She is based on the Arabic folk tale of the same name, and she is 16 years old. She has black hair, brown eyes, and tan skin, and she wears a turquoise outfit and a blue headband. She is independent, spirited, and outspoken, and she wants to have a say in her own life and future. Her true love is Aladdin, a street urchin who becomes a prince with the help of a magic lamp and a genie. Her theme song is “A Whole New World”.

Pocahontas

Pocahontas is the seventh Disney Princess, who debuted in the 1995 film Pocahontas. She is based on the historical figure of the same name, and she is 18 years old. She has black hair, brown eyes, and bronze skin, and she wears a tan dress and a blue necklace. She is free-spirited, wise, and courageous, and she loves nature and adventure. Her true love is John Smith, an English explorer who comes to her land and learns to respect her culture and people. Her theme song is “Colors of the Wind”.

Mulan

Mulan is the eighth Disney Princess, who debuted in the 1998 film Mulan. She is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, and she is 16 years old. She has black hair, brown eyes, and fair skin, and she wears a pink dress and a green armor. She is loyal, brave, and resourceful, and she disguises herself as a man to join the army and save her father from war. Her true love is Li Shang, a captain who trains her and later supports her in defeating the Huns. Her theme song is “Reflection”.

Tiana

Tiana is the ninth Disney Princess, who debuted in the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. She is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale The Frog Prince, and she is 19 years old. She has black hair, brown eyes, and dark skin, and she wears a green dress and a yellow waitress outfit. She is ambitious, hard-working, and determined, and she dreams of opening her own restaurant. Her true love is Prince Naveen, whom she turns into a frog and later marries with the help of Mama Odie and her friends Ray and Louis. Her theme song is “Almost There”.

Rapunzel

Rapunzel is the tenth Disney Princess, who debuted in the 2010 film Tangled. She is based on the German fairy tale of the same name, and she is 18 years old. She has long blonde hair that has magical healing powers, green eyes, and fair skin, and she wears a purple dress. She is cheerful, curious, and adventurous, and she wants to see the floating lanterns that appear on her birthday. Her true love is Flynn Rider, a thief who helps her escape from her tower and later sacrifices himself to save her. Her theme song is “I See the Light”.

Merida

Merida is the eleventh Disney Princess, who debuted in the 2012 film Brave. She is the first and only Pixar Princess, and she is 16 years old. She has curly red hair, blue eyes, and fair skin, and she wears a dark green dress and a blue cape. She is spirited, rebellious, and skilled, and she loves archery and riding her horse Angus. She does not have a true love, but she has a strong bond with her mother Queen Elinor, whom she accidentally turns into a bear and later restores with her love. Her theme song is “Touch the Sky”.

Moana

Moana is the twelfth Disney Princess, who debuted in the 2016 film Moana. She is based on the Polynesian mythology and culture, and she is 16 years old. She has long black hair, brown eyes, and tan skin, and she wears a red and white outfit and a blue necklace. She is adventurous, courageous, and compassionate, and she wants to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her island from a curse. She does not have a true love, but she has a strong bond with the demigod Maui, who helps her on her journey. Her theme song is “How Far I’ll Go”.

Raya

Raya is the thirteenth and newest Disney Princess, who debuted in the 2021 film Raya and the Last Dragon. She is based on the Southeast Asian culture and mythology, and she is 18 years old. She has black hair, brown eyes, and tan skin, and she wears a yellow and brown outfit and a purple cape. She is brave, clever, and loyal, and she wants to find the last dragon and reunite the fractured lands of Kumandra. She does not have a true love, but she has a strong bond with the dragon Sisu, who helps her restore the magic and peace. Her theme song is “Lead the Way”.

Conclusion

Conclusion

These are the 15 Disney Princesses, each with their own unique personality, story, and theme song. They are all inspiring and empowering role models for girls and boys alike, and they teach us valuable lessons about love, friendship, and courage.