Disneyland Crowd Calendar 2024: Plan Your Perfect Visit

Discover the joy of exploring Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure without the stress of crowds. Our meticulously updated Disneyland Crowd Calendar is your secret weapon for planning the perfect visit in 2024 and 2025. By avoiding the busiest times of the year, you’ll savor every moment of your trip with shorter lines and more personal space.

Our calendar is refreshed monthly with the latest data, giving you a clear view of the expected crowd levels over the next 12 months. This insight empowers you to choose the best times to enjoy the park’s wonders, ensuring a serene and magical experience.

We’re committed to making your Disneyland trip as delightful as possible. With our calendar, you’ll not only dodge the crowds but also gain valuable tips to enhance your stay. Rely on our expertise to guide you through a hassle-free, enchanting Disneyland vacation.

Disneyland Crowd Calendar 2024

Note: Crowd levels are indicated on a scale from 1 (least crowded) to 5 (most crowded).

January

1st-5th: Holiday Season (5 – Heavy Crowds)

6th-12th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

13th-19th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

20th-26th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

27th-31st: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

February

1st-7th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

8th-14th: Valentine’s Day/Peak (4 – Above Average Crowds)

15th-21st: Presidents’ Week (5 – Heavy Crowds)

22nd-28th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

March

1st-7th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

8th-14th: Spring Break Begins (3 – Average Crowds)

15th-21st: Spring Break/Peak (5 – Heavy Crowds)

22nd-31st: Spring Break/Peak (5 – Heavy Crowds)

April

1st-11th: Spring Break/Peak (5 – Heavy Crowds)

12th-18th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

19th-25th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

26th-30th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

May

1st-31st: Generally Moderate (3 – Average Crowds)

June

1st-14th: Early Summer/Peak (4 – Above Average Crowds)

15th-30th: Summer Vacation/Peak (5 – Heavy Crowds)

July

1st-31st: Summer Vacation/Peak (5 – Heavy Crowds)

August

1st-20th: Summer Vacation/Peak (5 – Heavy Crowds)

21st-31st: Late Summer (3 – Average Crowds)

September

1st-7th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

8th-30th: Halloween Season (3 – Average Crowds)

October

1st-31st: Halloween Season (3 – Average Crowds)

November

1st-7th: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

8th-14th: Veterans Day/Peak (4 – Above Average Crowds)

15th-21st: Off-Peak (2 – Below Average Crowds)

22nd-30th: Thanksgiving/Peak (5 – Heavy Crowds)

December

1st-19th: Holiday Season/Peak (4 – Above Average Crowds)

20th-31st: Christmas/New Year/Peak (5 – Heavy Crowds)

Our 2024/2025 Disneyland Crowd Calendar uses a 1-5 rating system for Disneyland’s two theme parks – Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

(1) Green – Light Crowds Expected

(2) Blue – Below Average Crowds Expected

(3) Yellow – Average Crowds Expected

(4) Orange – Above Average Crowds Expected

(5) Red – Heavy Crowds Expected

About Disneyland Resort

Nestled in the heart of Anaheim, California, Disneyland Resort stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Walt Disney. Opening its gates in 1955, it was the very first Disney theme park, brought to life under Walt Disney’s visionary guidance. Today, it remains the only park to have been built under his watchful eye, predating the famed Disney World by 16 years.

This iconic resort is more than just a theme park; it’s a vibrant hub comprising two magical realms: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Each park offers a unique blend of thrilling rides, captivating shows, and timeless attractions. Guests can also indulge in the delights of three on-site hotels and the Downtown Disney district—a lively promenade featuring an array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

Owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company, Disneyland Resort is more than a destination; it’s a cherished part of American heritage and a place where dreams come to life. Whether you’re revisiting nostalgic memories or creating new ones, Disneyland Resort promises an experience filled with joy and wonder for all who enter its gates.

What are Crowd Calendars?

Planning your theme park visit? A Crowd Calendar is your go-to resource for picking the best days to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure with minimal crowds. These handy calendars offer daily predictions of park attendance, helping you avoid the peak times with long waits for attractions.

By analyzing recent years’ attendance figures, Crowd Calendars provide a forecast of the days likely to have the shortest and longest queues. This way, you can plan your visit for a time when the parks are more serene and manageable, ensuring a delightful and smooth experience.

When is Disneyland LEAST Crowded?

While Disneyland is a beloved destination that attracts millions each year, savvy visitors know there are certain times when the magic kingdom is less bustling. If you prefer shorter lines and a more relaxed atmosphere, consider planning your trip during these quieter periods:

Post-Holiday Tranquility: Early January to mid-February is a serene time to visit, as the holiday festivities have concluded and the crowds have dispersed.

Pre-Spring Peace: From the day after President's Day in February to the start of Spring Break in mid-March, the park enjoys a lull before the springtime rush.

Spring Sweet Spot: The period from mid-April to just before Memorial Day Weekend in late May is ideal for those looking to dodge the spring break crowd.

Autumn Advantage: The weeks following Labor Day until early October offer a chance to experience the park in its fall splendor without the summer throngs.

November Niche: Aim for the second week of November, a brief window between the Halloween celebrations and the Thanksgiving holiday buzz.

For an even more laid-back experience, weekdays, particularly from Monday to Thursday, are typically less crowded than weekends. And if you’re considering a weekend visit, Sundays generally see fewer visitors compared to Saturdays. Regular weekends also tend to be quieter compared to holiday weekends.

When is Disneyland MOST Crowded?

If you’re dreaming of a visit to Disneyland, timing is key to avoid the hustle of crowds. While the park welcomes guests year-round, certain periods are notably busier. To make the most of your trip, here are times when the park buzzes with visitors:

School Holidays: Weeks like February Vacation, Spring Break, and the festive seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Year's are particularly lively.

Weekend Wonders: Regular weekends see a surge in visitors, with holiday weekends and three-day breaks, such as MLK Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Columbus Day, drawing even larger numbers.

Post-Blackout Buzz: The days following the end of Disneyland Annual Passholder blackout periods also see an uptick in attendance. It's a good idea to check Disneyland's official website for these specific dates.

Planning your visit outside these peak times can enhance your experience, allowing you to enjoy the magic of Disneyland with more comfort and less waiting.

When is the Best Time to Visit Disneyland?

Deciding when to visit Disneyland isn’t about right or wrong; it’s about what suits you best. For those aiming to enjoy the parks when they’re not brimming with visitors, mid-week days—particularly Tuesdays to Thursdays during certain times of the year—are your golden ticket to shorter lines and a more relaxed visit.

Which months are less crowded at Disneyland?

Winter Whimsy: From mid-January to mid-March, the post-holiday calm sets in.

From mid-January to mid-March, the post-holiday calm sets in. Spring Serenity: Mid-April to mid-May offers a sweet spot before the summer rush.

Mid-April to mid-May offers a sweet spot before the summer rush. Autumn Escape: Mid-September to mid-November, experience the park in its tranquil glory.

The disadvantages of going to Disneyland during the off-season are:

Nighttime shows and entertainment might be limited to weekends.

Maintenance schedules could mean some attractions are temporarily closed.

Shorter park hours compared to peak seasons mean less time for fun.

The off-season sees fewer special events and parades.

But don’t dismiss the busier times just yet. Summer months and holiday periods bring extended park hours, allowing more time for fun from late May through early September. You’ll find a vibrant atmosphere with more shows, parades, and fireworks to light up your visit.

When planning, always check the Park Hours section for the latest on hours, events, and any refurbishments that might affect your stay. Remember, the best visit is one that aligns with your preferences, whether it’s a quiet stroll or a festive celebration.

Disneyland Weather

Anaheim, California, the home of Disneyland, boasts a warm, sunny climate that’s perfect for any day at the park. With an average of only 14 inches of rain each year—well below the national average—Disneyland is a place where sunny skies prevail. Here’s what you can typically expect weather-wise during your visit:

January: Expect mild days with highs around 70°F and cooler nights near 48°F, with rain on about 5 days.

Expect mild days with highs around 70°F and cooler nights near 48°F, with rain on about 5 days. February: Similar to January, with comfortable days around 71°F and lows of 49°F, and occasional rain.

Similar to January, with comfortable days around 71°F and lows of 49°F, and occasional rain. March: The spring warmth begins with highs of 73°F, lows of 51°F, and less rainfall.

The spring warmth begins with highs of 73°F, lows of 51°F, and less rainfall. April: Pleasantly warm at 75°F during the day and 53°F after sunset, with minimal rain.

Pleasantly warm at 75°F during the day and 53°F after sunset, with minimal rain. May: The days get warmer, averaging 77°F, while evenings are a mild 58°F, with hardly any rain.

The days get warmer, averaging 77°F, while evenings are a mild 58°F, with hardly any rain. June through September: These months are the driest and warmest, perfect for enjoying all the attractions without the worry of rain.

These months are the driest and warmest, perfect for enjoying all the attractions without the worry of rain. October: The warmth lingers with highs of 82°F and lows of 58°F, with a rare rainy day.

The warmth lingers with highs of 82°F and lows of 58°F, with a rare rainy day. November: Cooler days return with highs of 76°F and lows of 52°F, and an occasional shower.

Cooler days return with highs of 76°F and lows of 52°F, and an occasional shower. December: The year rounds off with daytime highs of 70°F, crisp evenings at 47°F, and a few rainy days.

With such agreeable weather, any time is a good time to visit Disneyland. Just pack accordingly and get ready for fun under the California sun!

Disneyland Dining Reservations

Embark on a culinary adventure at Disneyland, where a plethora of dining delights awaits you in the Downtown Disney District. To ensure a seamless experience, consider reserving your table in advance. Most eateries within the park allow reservations up to 60 days before your visit, promising a spot at your preferred dining venue.

Embark on a culinary adventure at Disneyland, where a plethora of dining delights awaits you in the Downtown Disney District. To ensure a seamless experience, consider reserving your table in advance. Most eateries within the park allow reservations up to 60 days before your visit, promising a spot at your preferred dining venue.

Booking is a breeze—simply use Disneyland's online reservation system, dial (714) 781-DINE for personal assistance, or contact the expert Disney Travel Agents for hassle-free planning.

Wave goodbye to long waits with Disneyland’s innovative Genie+ service and Lightning Lane passes. These convenient options have replaced the former FastPass and MaxPass systems, offering a swift entry to your favorite attractions.

Skip the Crowded Lines with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane Passes

Disney Genie+ at a Glance: For a starting fee of $25 per ticket, per day, Genie+ invites you to select the next available time for numerous attractions using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time and book your next adventure as soon as you’ve enjoyed the previous one. Plus, Genie+ enhances your visit with immersive Disney-themed audio tales and unlimited downloads of your cherished Disney PhotoPass memories.

Lightning Lane Access: For those must-see attractions that command high demand, like the Radiator Springs Racers, you have the option to purchase individual Lightning Lane access for up to two attractions per day. These are separate from Genie+ and are priced based on factors like date and popularity.

Remember, all Lightning Lane selections are made on the day of your visit, ensuring spontaneity and excitement are always part of your Disneyland adventure.