Best Animal Kingdom Rides (2024 Guide)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is not just a theme park, but also a zoo that showcases hundreds of different animals from around the world. You can experience the thrill of riding roller coasters, the wonder of exploring nature, and the joy of meeting your favorite Disney characters. But with so many attractions to choose from, how do you decide which ones are the best? In this article, we will list the top 5 best Animal Kingdom rides that you should not miss on your next Disney World vacation.

Top 5 Best Animal Kingdom Rides and Attractions

1. Expedition Everest

If you are looking for the best ride at Animal Kingdom, you might want to try Expedition Everest. This is one of the most thrilling and immersive roller coasters in Disney World, and it will take you on an unforgettable adventure.

Expedition Everest is located in the Asia area of Animal Kingdom, where you can see a realistic replica of Mount Everest and a Tibetan village. You will board a train that will take you up the mountain, but be careful: there is a legend of a fearsome snow monster that lives inside the mountain, and he does not like intruders!

As you climb up the mountain, you will enjoy the stunning views of the park and beyond. But soon, you will encounter a problem: the train tracks are broken! The train will then reverse and speed down the mountain, into a dark tunnel. There, you will face the terrifying snow beast, also known as the Yeti. He will roar and try to stop you, but the train will escape and bring you back to safety.

This ride is a spectacular experience, especially at night, when the mountain is lit up and the stars are shining. Expedition Everest is a smooth and fast roller coaster, but it may be too scary for some children, as it has dark scenes, loud noises, and big drops. It is also a very popular ride, so you might want to use the Disney Genie+/Lightning Lane Pass to skip the long lines.

Expedition Everest is a must-do ride for anyone who loves thrill and adventure. It is a 3.5-minute ride that will make your heart race and your adrenaline pump.

Category: Thrill Ride, Big Drops, Dark

Height Requirement: 44″ or taller

Good for: Kids, Tweens, Teens, Adults

Disney Genie+/Lightning Lane Pass: Included in Genie+

2. Avatar: Flight of Passage

One of the most incredible rides at Animal Kingdom is Avatar Flight of Passage. This ride is part of the Pandora – The World of Avatar area, which opened in 2017 and is inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar movies.

Avatar Flight of Passage is a 3D flying simulator that lets you experience the beauty and wonder of Pandora. You will join the avatar program and link with an avatar to fly on a Banshee, a majestic creature that the Na’vi people call Ikran. You will also help the Na’vi and the humans restore the balance of the banshee population, which is threatened by the mining activities on Pandora.

This ride is a breathtaking adventure that will make you feel like you are flying on a Banshee. You will be able to look around and see the stunning scenery of Pandora, such as the floating mountains, the bioluminescent forest, and the ocean. You will also feel the wind, the water, and the movements of the Banshee as you soar across the sky.

This ride is very popular and often has long wait times, so you might want to use the Disney Genie+/Lightning Lane Pass to get faster access. It is also a very thrilling ride, so it may not be suitable for some children or people who are afraid of heights or motion sickness.

Avatar Flight of Passage is a must-see ride for anyone who loves Avatar or flying. It is a 3D ride that will immerse you in the amazing world of Pandora.

Category: Thrill Ride

Height Requirement: 44″ or taller

Good for: Kids, Tweens, Teens, Adults

Disney Genie+/Lightning Lane Pass: Individual Lightning Lane purchase

3. Kilimanjaro Safaris

One of the most essential rides at Animal Kingdom is Kilimanjaro Safaris. This ride is the perfect way to see the amazing animals that live in the park. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to get close to nature and learn more about wildlife.

The ride begins with getting on an open-air vehicle and finding a comfortable seat. Then you start a journey that takes you on a guided tour of Animal Kingdom’s beautiful African savanna. You will have a chance to see live animals roaming freely in their natural habitats.

The ride goes through Harambe Wildlife Reserve, a 110-acre area of forests, rocky wetlands, and peaceful open plains. Your guide will tell you about the 34 species of animals that live here and share some interesting facts about them. (This ride is very educational and popular among those who homeschool at Disney World.)

This amazing expedition is 18 minutes long. You can expect to see graceful giraffes, timid hippopotamuses, majestic lions on rocky ledges, elephants, rhinos, cheetahs, okapi, zebras, gazelles, and crocodiles. You will feel like you are in the African countryside, not Orlando, Florida!

As we said before, no Animal Kingdom visit would be complete without going on Kilimanjaro Safaris. This is a unique ride that delights everyone, from toddlers to seniors and all ages in between.

Whatever you do, don’t skip this ride, and bring your camera!

Category: Slow Ride, Small Drops

Height Requirement: Any

Good for: All

Disney Genie+/Lightning Lane Pass: Included in Genie+

4. DINOSAUR

If you are looking for a thrilling and immersive ride at Animal Kingdom, you might want to check out DINOSAUR. This ride is a motion simulator that takes you on a time-travel adventure to the prehistoric era. You have to rescue a 3.5-ton Iguanadon and bring it back to the present day. But you have to avoid the dangerous predators and the meteor that will cause the extinction of the dinosaurs!

DINOSAUR is a wild and exciting ride. It has a lot of twists, turns, and bumps. The visual effects are very realistic and impressive. You will feel like you are really in the dinosaur world!

But while the ride is very fun and entertaining, it may not be suitable for some guests. The ride is very fast, loud, and scary. Some of the dinosaurs are very fierce and frightening. It may be too much for some children or people who are sensitive to motion or noise.

Category: Thrill Ride, Dark, Scary, Small Drops

Height Requirement: 40″ or taller

Good for: Kids, Tweens, Teens, Adults

Disney Genie+/Lightning Lane Pass: Included in Genie+

5. Festival of the Lion King

The last ride on our list is not a ride, but a stage show. We know we are bending the rules a bit, but we think the Festival of the Lion King deserves a spot on this list. It is the most popular live show at Animal Kingdom, and you should not miss it.

Festival of the Lion King is a 30-minute show that celebrates the story and the music of Disney’s The Lion King. It features a variety of performances, such as live singing, dancing, stilt walking, and trampoline acrobatics (by the Tumble Monkeys). The show also has amazing costumes, colors, and set design. The show uses moving stages and Audio-animatronic to create a stunning spectacle. The show ends with a moving version of the “Circle of Life” song.

We love the Festival of the Lion King so much that we ranked it as #1 on our Best Live Shows at Disney World list. And if you have time for another stage show at Animal Kingdom, we recommend Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!. Both shows are worth watching!

Category: Live Stage Show

Height Requirement: Any

Good for: All

Times: 10 AM – 6 PM; shows on the hour

Disney Genie+/Lightning Lane Pass: Included in Genie+

The 7 Themed Areas of Animal Kingdom

Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is a theme park that celebrates the diversity and beauty of animals and nature. The park opened in 1998 and now welcomes over 12 million guests per year. With around 580 acres, Animal Kingdom is the largest theme park in the world.

The park is composed of seven different themed areas, each with its own attractions, shows, and experiences. These areas are Africa, Asia, DinoLand U.S.A., Discovery Island, Oasis, Pandora – The World of Avatar, and Rafiki’s Planet Watch. Discovery River separates Discovery Island from the other areas of the park.

The park’s centerpiece is the Tree of Life, a 145-foot artificial baobab tree that symbolizes the connection between all living things. The tree has over 300 animal carvings on its trunk and branches, and houses a 3D show called It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Here is a map of Animal Kingdom to give you an idea of how the park is arranged:

List of the Current Animal Kingdom Attractions and Rides Africa Kilimanjaro Safaris

Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail

Wild Africa Trek

Festival of the Lion King

Wildlife Express Train Asia Expedition Everest

Kali River Rapids

Maharajah Jungle Trek

UP! A Great Bird Adventure Discovery Island It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Discovery Island Trails

The Tree of Life DinoLand U.S.A. Dinosaur

Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

Dino-Sue

Cretaceous Trail

The Boneyard

Kids Discovery Clubs

Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama TriceraTop Spin

Pandora- The World of Avatar Avatar Flight of Passage

Na’vi River Journey Rafiki’s Planet Watch Affection Section

Conservation Station

Habitat Habit!

