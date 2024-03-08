Magic Kingdom is one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, USA. It is the most popular and iconic park, featuring classic attractions, enchanting fireworks, musical parades, and Disney characters. 🏰

But how many people visit Magic Kingdom a day? And how does it compare to other Disney parks around the world? In this article, we will answer these questions and more, using data, facts, and expert insights. We will also provide some tips and tricks on how to make the most of your visit to Magic Kingdom, and avoid the crowds and long lines. 🎢

How Many People Visit Magic Kingdom a Year?

According to the Themed Entertainment Association, Magic Kingdom was the most visited theme park in the world in 2019, with 20.96 million visitors. This was an increase of 0.5% from 2018, when it had 20.86 million visitors. 🌎

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Magic Kingdom and other Disney parks had to close for several months in 2020, and operate at reduced capacity when they reopened. This resulted in a significant drop in attendance, estimated at around 50% by some analysts. 🦠

Therefore, based on these estimates, Magic Kingdom had around 10.5 million visitors in 2020, which is still impressive considering the circumstances. However, this was the lowest number since 2006, when it had 16.64 million visitors. 📉

As of 2021, Magic Kingdom and other Disney parks are gradually increasing their capacity and operations, as more people get vaccinated and travel restrictions ease. However, it is unlikely that they will reach their pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, as some guests may still be hesitant or unable to visit. 🛫

Therefore, based on the current trends and projections, Magic Kingdom may have around 15 million visitors in 2021, which would be a recovery of about 43% from 2020, but still below the average of the past decade. 📈

How Many People Visit Magic Kingdom a Day?

To calculate how many people visit Magic Kingdom a day, we can simply divide the annual attendance by the number of days that the park is open. However, this may not give us an accurate picture, as the park’s attendance varies depending on the season, the day of the week, the weather, and other factors. 📅

For example, Magic Kingdom is usually more crowded during holidays, weekends, special events, and peak seasons, such as summer and winter. On the other hand, it is usually less crowded during weekdays, off-seasons, and rainy days. ☀️

Therefore, to get a more realistic estimate, we can use the data from Touring Plans, a website that provides crowd calendars and wait times for Disney parks. According to their data, the average daily attendance for Magic Kingdom in 2019 was 57,430. However, this number ranged from 35,000 on the least crowded days, to 90,000 on the most crowded days. 🚶‍♂️

Using the same method, we can estimate that the average daily attendance for Magic Kingdom in 2020 was 28,715, with a range of 17,500 to 45,000. And for 2021, we can estimate that the average daily attendance for Magic Kingdom will be 41,095, with a range of 25,000 to 65,000. 🚶‍♀️

Of course, these numbers are only estimates, and they may change depending on the actual situation and demand. However, they can give us a general idea of how many people visit Magic Kingdom a day, and how it varies throughout the year. 📊

How Does Magic Kingdom Compare to Other Disney Parks?

Magic Kingdom is not the only Disney park in the world. There are five other Disney resorts, each with multiple theme parks, located in California, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. How does Magic Kingdom compare to these other Disney parks in terms of attendance? 🌐

According to the Themed Entertainment Association, here are the rankings and numbers of the top 10 most visited Disney parks in the world in 2019:

Magic Kingdom (Florida) – 20.96 million Disneyland (California) – 18.66 million Tokyo Disneyland (Japan) – 17.91 million Tokyo DisneySea (Japan) – 14.65 million Disneyland Park (Paris) – 9.75 million Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Florida) – 13.75 million Epcot (Florida) – 12.44 million Shanghai Disneyland (China) – 11.21 million Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Florida) – 11.48 million Hong Kong Disneyland (China) – 6.73 million

As we can see, Magic Kingdom is the undisputed leader among the Disney parks, followed by Disneyland in California and Tokyo Disneyland in Japan. The other Disney parks in Florida also rank high, making Walt Disney World Resort the most visited theme park resort in the world. 🏆

However, these rankings and numbers may have changed in 2020 and 2021, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on different regions and markets. For example, some Disney parks in Asia, such as Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland, have reopened earlier and recovered faster than the Disney parks in the US and Europe. 🌏

Therefore, it is possible that Magic Kingdom may lose its top spot to another Disney park in the near future, depending on how the situation evolves and how the guests respond. However, Magic Kingdom will always remain a beloved and iconic destination for millions of Disney fans around the world. 💖

How to Make the Most of Your Visit to Magic Kingdom?

If you are planning to visit Magic Kingdom, you may be wondering how to make the most of your time and money, and enjoy the best experience possible. Here are some tips and tricks that can help you do that: 🙌

Plan ahead: Before you go, check the park’s website, app, and social media for the latest information on hours, tickets, reservations, health and safety measures, and attractions. You can also use websites like Touring Plans and Undercover Tourist to get crowd calendars, wait times, touring plans, and tips. 📱

Book early: To secure your spot and avoid disappointment, book your tickets, hotel, and transportation as early as possible. You can also use the Disney Park Pass System to make a reservation for the park you want to visit on a specific date. This is mandatory for all guests, as the park’s capacity is limited. 🎟️

Arrive early: To beat the crowds and the heat, arrive at the park at least an hour before it opens. You can also take advantage of the Extra Magic Hours or the Early Theme Park Entry benefits, if you are staying at a Disney Resort hotel or a select partner hotel. This will give you access to the park before the general public. 🕗

Use FastPass+: To skip the long lines for some of the most popular attractions, use the FastPass+ service, which allows you to reserve a time slot for up to three attractions per day, up to 30 days in advance, or 60 days if you are staying at a Disney Resort hotel. You can also use the My Disney Experience app to modify or cancel your reservations, and book more attractions after you use your initial three. 🚀

Use Single Rider Lines: If you don’t mind riding alone, you can use the single rider lines for some of the attractions, such as Test Track and Expedition Everest. This will allow you to fill in the empty seats and save time. However, note that not all attractions have single rider lines, and they may not be available at all times. 🚗

Use Mobile Order: To avoid waiting in line for food and drinks, you can use the Mobile Order service, which allows you to order and pay for your food and drinks in advance, using the My Disney Experience app. You can then pick up your order at a designated window, when it is ready. 🍔

Use Disney Genie: To get personalized recommendations and tips for your visit, you can use the Disney Genie service, which is a new feature in the My Disney Experience app. Disney Genie will create a customized itinerary for you, based on your preferences, interests, and needs. It will also update you on the current wait times, show times, dining options, and more. You can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ or Lightning Lane, which are paid services that offer more benefits and flexibility. 🧞‍♂️

Use Disney MagicMobile: To make your visit more convenient and contactless, you can use the Disney MagicMobile service, which allows you to use your smartphone or smartwatch as a digital ticket, room key, payment method, and more. You can also use it to access your FastPass+, Disney Genie, and Disney PhotoPass services. You can create your Disney MagicMobile pass in the My Disney Experience app, and add it to your digital wallet. 📲

Use Disney PhotoPass: To capture and share your magical moments, you can use the Disney PhotoPass service, which allows you to get professional photos and videos taken by Disney photographers throughout the park. You can also use the Memory Maker product, which gives you unlimited downloads of your Disney PhotoPass photos and videos for a fixed price. You can access and manage your Disney PhotoPass and Memory Maker services in the My Disney Experience app. 📷

Use Rider Switch: If you are traveling with young children or guests who do not meet the height or health requirements for some of the attractions, you can use the Rider Switch service, which allows you to take turns riding without waiting in line twice. You can also use it with FastPass+ or Lightning Lane, if you have them. To use Rider Switch, you need to have at least two people in your party, and one person must stay with the non-rider while the other person rides. You can then switch roles and ride again. 🎠

Use Park Hopper: If you want to visit more than one park in a day, you can use the Park Hopper option, which allows you to hop between the four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort. You can also use the Park Hopper Plus option, which gives you access to the two water parks and other attractions, such as golf courses and miniature golf. To use Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus, you need to have a valid ticket or annual pass, and make a reservation for the first park you want to visit. You can then hop to another park after 2 p.m., subject to availability. 🚌

Use Disney Dining Plan: If you want to save money and enjoy a variety of dining options, you can use the Disney Dining Plan, which allows you to prepay for your meals and snacks at select restaurants and locations throughout the resort. You can choose from different plans, depending on your budget and appetite. You can also use the Disney Dining Plan Plus, which gives you more flexibility and choices. To use Disney Dining Plan or Disney Dining Plan Plus, you need to book a vacation package that includes a hotel stay and a ticket with Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus. 🍽️

Use Disney Vacation Club: If you want to enjoy more benefits and savings, you can use the Disney Vacation Club, which is a membership program that allows you to own a share of a Disney Resort hotel, and use your points to book accommodations at various destinations around the world. You can also enjoy discounts, perks, and exclusive events as a member. You can join Disney Vacation Club by purchasing a real estate interest in one of the Disney Resort hotels, or by renting points from another member. 🏨

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers about Magic Kingdom and its attendance:

Q: What is the best time to visit Magic Kingdom?

A: The best time to visit Magic Kingdom depends on your preferences and priorities, but generally, the least crowded and cheapest times are during weekdays, off-seasons, and rainy days. However, these times may also have shorter hours, fewer shows, and more refurbishments. The most crowded and expensive times are during holidays, weekends, special events, and peak seasons. However, these times may also have longer hours, more shows, and more attractions. You can use websites like Touring Plans and Undercover Tourist to check the crowd levels and prices for different dates and plan accordingly. 🗓️

Q: What is the best way to get to Magic Kingdom?

A: The best way to get to Magic Kingdom depends on where you are staying and how you are traveling, but generally, you have several options, such as driving, taking a bus, taking a monorail, taking a ferry, taking a taxi, or using a ride-sharing service. You can also use the Disney Skyliner, which is a gondola system that connects some of the Disney Resort hotels and theme parks. You can use the Walt Disney World Resort Map and the Walt Disney World Transportation Map to find the best route and mode of transportation for your trip. 🚗

Q: What are the best attractions at Magic Kingdom?

A: The best attractions at Magic Kingdom depend on your preferences and interests, but generally, some of the most popular and iconic attractions are:

Space Mountain : A thrilling roller coaster that takes you on a journey through outer space. 🚀

: A thrilling roller coaster that takes you on a journey through outer space. 🚀 Splash Mountain : A log flume ride that features scenes and songs from the classic Disney film Song of the South. 🌊

: A log flume ride that features scenes and songs from the classic Disney film Song of the South. 🌊 Haunted Mansion : A dark ride that takes you on a tour of a spooky mansion with ghosts and ghouls. 👻

: A dark ride that takes you on a tour of a spooky mansion with ghosts and ghouls. 👻 Pirates of the Caribbean : A boat ride that takes you on an adventure with pirates and treasure. 🏴‍☠️

: A boat ride that takes you on an adventure with pirates and treasure. 🏴‍☠️ Seven Dwarfs Mine Train : A family-friendly roller coaster that takes you on a ride through the mine where the seven dwarfs work and sing. 💎

: A family-friendly roller coaster that takes you on a ride through the mine where the seven dwarfs work and sing. 💎 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad : A wild west-themed roller coaster that takes you on a ride through a mining town and a desert. 🌵

: A wild west-themed roller coaster that takes you on a ride through a mining town and a desert. 🌵 It’s a Small World : A boat ride that takes you on a journey around the world with dolls and music. 🌍

: A boat ride that takes you on a journey around the world with dolls and music. 🌍 Peter Pan’s Flight : A flying ride that takes you on a journey to Neverland with Peter Pan and his friends. 🧚‍♂️

: A flying ride that takes you on a journey to Neverland with Peter Pan and his friends. 🧚‍♂️ Jungle Cruise : A boat ride that takes you on a safari through the jungle with exotic animals and humorous guides. 🐘

: A boat ride that takes you on a safari through the jungle with exotic animals and humorous guides. 🐘 The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh: A ride that takes you on a journey through the Hundred Acre Wood with Winnie the Pooh and his friends. 🐻

You can use the Magic Kingdom Guide Map and the My Disney Experience app to find and explore all the attractions at Magic Kingdom. 🗺️

Q: How can I meet the Disney characters at Magic Kingdom?

A: You can meet the Disney characters at Magic Kingdom in various ways, such as:

Character Cavalcades : These are spontaneous and unscheduled parades that feature the Disney characters on floats, vehicles, or horses, traveling along the park’s parade route. You can see them from a safe distance and wave to them as they pass by. 🎉 Character Spots : These are designated locations where you can see the Disney characters from a safe distance and interact with them verbally. You can also take photos and videos of them, but you cannot hug or touch them. You can find the character spots on the Magic Kingdom Guide Map and the My Disney Experience app. 📸 Character Dining : These are dining experiences where you can enjoy a meal and see the Disney characters from a safe distance. You can also take photos and videos of them, but you cannot hug or touch them. You can find the character dining options on the Disney Dining Plan and the My Disney Experience app. 🍽️



Conclusion

In conclusion, Magic Kingdom is a magical and popular destination that attracts millions of visitors every year. However, its attendance may vary depending on various factors, such as the season, the pandemic, and the competition. To make the most of your visit to Magic Kingdom, you can use various tips and tricks, such as planning ahead, booking early, using FastPass+, using Disney Genie, using Disney MagicMobile, using Disney PhotoPass, using Rider Switch, using Park Hopper, using Disney Dining Plan, and using Disney Vacation Club. By following these suggestions, you can enjoy a memorable and fun-filled experience at the most visited theme park in the world. 🎉