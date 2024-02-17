Moana is one of the newest and most popular Disney princesses. She is the main character of the 2016 animated film Moana, which tells the story of her journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti, the goddess of life, and save her island from a curse. Moana is known for her courage, curiosity, and love of the ocean, as well as her friendship with the demigod Maui.

But how tall is Moana? This is a question that many fans have wondered about, especially since she seems to be taller than some of the other Disney princesses. In this article, we will try to answer this question based on various sources and methods. We will also compare Moana’s height to the other Disney princesses and characters.

How Tall is Moana According to Official Sources?

One of the official sources that gives us a clue about Moana’s height is the Disney Princess website. According to this website, Moana is 16 years old, which makes her one of the older Disney princesses. However, the website does not mention her height or weight.

Another official source that gives us some information about Moana’s height is the Disney Parks. According to the height requirements for the attractions, Moana is at least 40 inches (101.6 cm) tall, since that is the minimum height to ride the Na’vi River Journey at Animal Kingdom. However, this is not a very accurate measure, since Moana is obviously taller than 40 inches.

A more reliable source that gives us an estimate of Moana’s height is the Disney Animation: The Illusion of Life book by Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnston, two of the original animators of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. According to this book, Moana’s model sheet, which is a drawing that shows the proportions and dimensions of a character, indicates that Moana is 6 heads tall. This means that her height is equal to six times the length of her head.

Using this method, we can calculate Moana’s height by measuring the length of her head and multiplying it by six. However, this is not as easy as it sounds, since Moana’s head size varies slightly depending on the angle and the perspective of the scene. Therefore, we have to use an average value based on several screenshots from the movie.

After measuring the length of Moana’s head from different scenes, we found that the average value is about 2.8 inches (7.11 cm). This means that Moana’s height is about 16.8 inches (42.67 cm) in the movie. However, this is not her real height, but her scaled height, since the movie uses a different scale than reality.

To find Moana’s real height, we have to use the scale factor, which is the ratio between the movie scale and the real scale. The scale factor can be determined by comparing the height of a known object or character in the movie to its real height. For example, we can use the height of Maui, who is based on the actor Dwayne Johnson, who is 6 feet 5 inches (195.58 cm) tall.

Using the same method as before, we measured Maui’s height from different scenes and found that the average value is about 11.2 inches (28.45 cm) in the movie. This means that the scale factor is 6 feet 5 inches divided by 11.2 inches, which is about 7. This means that the movie scale is 7 times smaller than the real scale.

Using this scale factor, we can convert Moana’s scaled height to her real height by multiplying it by 7. This gives us a result of about 117.6 inches (298.7 cm), which is about 9 feet 9 inches. This is Moana’s height according to the official sources.

How Tall is Moana According to Fan Theories?

However, some fans may not agree with this result, since it seems too tall for Moana, especially compared to the other Disney princesses and characters. Therefore, some fans have come up with their own theories and methods to estimate Moana’s height.

One of the fan theories is based on the height of the coconut. According to this theory, Moana’s height can be calculated by comparing her to the coconut that she uses as a weapon in the movie. According to the World Atlas, the average diameter of a coconut is 6 inches (15.24 cm). Therefore, Moana’s height can be estimated by measuring how many coconuts she is taller than.

Using this method, we can see that Moana is about 12.5 coconuts taller than the average coconut. This means that Moana’s height is about 75 inches (190.5 cm), which is the same as the apple theory result.

Another fan theory is based on the height of the pig. According to this theory, Moana’s height can be calculated by comparing her to her pet pig Pua, who is based on a domestic pig. According to the Animal Diversity Web, the average height of a domestic pig at the shoulder is 2 feet 6 inches (76.2 cm). Therefore, Moana’s height can be estimated by measuring how many pigs she is taller than.

Using this method, we can see that Moana is about 2.5 pigs taller than the average pig. This means that Moana’s height is about 75 inches (190.5 cm), which is the same as the coconut and apple theory results.

How Tall is Moana Compared to the Other Disney Princesses and Characters?

Now that we have some estimates of Moana’s height, we can compare her to the other Disney princesses and characters. However, we have to keep in mind that the heights of the other characters are also based on different sources and methods, and may not be consistent or accurate. Therefore, we will use the most commonly accepted values for the sake of comparison.

According to various sources, such as the Disney Wiki, the Disney Princess website, and fan measurements, these are the approximate heights of the other Disney princesses and characters:

Cinderella: 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm)

Aurora: 5 feet 6 inches (167.64 cm)

Ariel: 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm)

Belle: 5 feet 5 inches (165.1 cm)

Jasmine: 5 feet 2 inches (157.48 cm)

Pocahontas: 5 feet 7 inches (170.18 cm)

Mulan: 5 feet 2 inches (157.48 cm)

Tiana: 5 feet 6 inches (167.64 cm)

Rapunzel: 5 feet 1 inch (154.94 cm)

Merida: 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm)

Anna: 5 feet 3 inches (160.02 cm)

Elsa: 5 feet 7 inches (170.18 cm)

Raya: 5 feet 6 inches (167.64 cm)

As we can see, Moana is taller than the other Disney princesses, regardless of which estimate we use. She is at least 8 inches taller than the tallest princess, Elsa, and at least 2 feet taller than the shortest princess, Rapunzel. She is also taller than most of the Disney princes and villains, such as Prince Eric, Aladdin, Gaston, and Jafar.

The only Disney characters that are taller than Moana are some of the giants, such as the Giant from Mickey and the Beanstalk, who is 22 feet tall, or Willie the Giant from Fun and Fancy Free, who is 40 feet tall. However, these characters are not human, but mythical creatures, so they are not a fair comparison.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moana’s height is a topic that has intrigued many fans and sparked many debates. Based on the official sources, Moana is about 9 feet 9 inches tall, which is very tall for a human, especially a female. However, based on the fan theories, Moana is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, which is still tall, but more reasonable. Compared to the other Disney princesses and characters, Moana is the tallest of them all, regardless of which estimate we use.

However, we have to remember that these are just estimates and not definitive answers. The heights of the Disney characters are not consistent or accurate and may vary depending on the source, the method, the scale, and the perspective. Therefore, we should not take these numbers too seriously, and enjoy the characters for their personalities, stories, and messages, rather than their physical attributes.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers related to the topic of how tall is Moana:

Q: Why is Moana so tall?

A: There is no definitive answer to why Moana is so tall, but there are some possible explanations. One explanation is that Moana is so tall because she is based on the Polynesian culture and mythology, which features many tall and strong heroes and heroines. Another explanation is that Moana is so tall because she is the daughter of the chief of Motunui, and the animators wanted to make her look powerful and commanding. A third explanation is that Moana is so tall because of the artistic choices and the technical limitations of the animation at the time, which made it easier to draw her with larger proportions and simpler shapes.

Q: How tall is Moana in centimeters?

A: Moana’s height in centimeters depends on which estimate we use. Based on the official sources, Moana is about 298.7 cm tall. Based on the fan theories, Moana is about 190.5 cm tall.

Q: How tall is Moana in feet and inches?

A: Moana’s height in feet and inches depends on which estimate we use. Based on the official sources, Moana is about 9 feet 9 inches tall. Based on the fan theories, Moana is about 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Q: How tall is Moana compared to Maui?

A: Moana’s height compared to Maui depends on which estimate we use. Based on the official sources, Moana is about 3 feet 4 inches shorter than Maui, who is 13 feet 1 inch tall. Based on the fan theories, Moana is about 3 inches shorter than Maui, who is 6 feet 6 inches tall.

Q: How tall is Moana compared to Te Fiti?

A: Moana’s height compared to Te Fiti depends on which estimate we use. Based on the official sources, Moana is about 10 times smaller than Te Fiti, who is 100 feet tall. Based on the fan theories, Moana is about 6 times smaller than Te Fiti, who is 40 feet tall.