Rapunzel is one of the most popular and beloved Disney princesses, known for her long, magical, golden hair. She is the main protagonist of the 2010 animated film Tangled, which is loosely based on the fairy tale of the same name by the Brothers Grimm. But how tall is Rapunzel, exactly? And how does her height compare to other Disney princesses and characters? In this article, we will answer these questions and more, using the information from the official Disney sources and the Disney Princess Wiki.
Rapunzel’s Height According to Disney Princess
According to the Disney Princess Wiki, Rapunzel’s official height is 5’4″ (or 162 cm). This makes her one of the tallest Disney princesses, along with Elsa, Anna, and Pocahontas, who are also 5’4″ tall. Rapunzel is taller than most of the other Disney princesses, such as Cinderella (5’3″), Belle (5’2″), Ariel (5’1″), Jasmine (5’0″), and Snow White (4’11″). Rapunzel is also taller than her love interest, Flynn Rider (or Eugene Fitzherbert), who is 5’3″ tall, according to the Disney Wiki.
However, Rapunzel’s height may vary depending on the source and the animation style. For example, in the Tangled: The Series, Rapunzel appears to be slightly shorter than Flynn Rider, and her hair is also shorter and brown, due to the events of the film. In the Kingdom Hearts III video game, Rapunzel is also depicted as shorter than Flynn Rider, and her hair is longer and golden, as in the film. In the Disney Infinity video game, Rapunzel is also shorter than Flynn Rider, but her hair is shorter and brown, as in the series. Therefore, Rapunzel’s height may not be consistent across different media and platforms.
Rapunzel’s Height Compared to Other Characters
Rapunzel’s height of 5’4″ is also comparable to some of the other characters from the Tangled universe, as well as other Disney films. Here are some examples of how Rapunzel’s height matches up with other characters:
- Rapunzel is the same height as Elsa and Anna from Frozen, who are also 5’4″ tall, according to the Disney Wiki and the Disney Princess Wiki. Rapunzel, Elsa, and Anna are also the only Disney princesses who have magical powers, such as Rapunzel’s healing hair, Elsa’s ice magic, and Anna’s heart of true love.
- Rapunzel is slightly taller than Merida from Brave, who is 5’3″ tall, according to the Disney Princess Wiki. Rapunzel and Merida are both adventurous and rebellious princesses, who defy their parents’ expectations and seek their own destiny.
- Rapunzel is much taller than Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, who is only 5″ tall, according to the Disney Wiki. Rapunzel and Tinker Bell are both curious and playful characters, who explore the world and make new friends along the way.
- Rapunzel is slightly shorter than Moana from Moana, who is 5’5″ tall, according to the Disney Princess Wiki. Rapunzel and Moana are both brave and determined princesses, who embark on a journey to save their people and discover their true selves.
- Rapunzel is much shorter than Maui from Moana, who is 7’6″ tall, according to the Disney Wiki. Rapunzel and Maui are both characters who have a connection to the sun, as Rapunzel’s hair was infused with the sun’s power, and Maui stole the heart of Te Fiti, the goddess of life and the sun.
FAQs
Here are some of the frequently asked questions about Rapunzel’s height and related topics:
- Q: How long is Rapunzel’s hair?
- A: Rapunzel’s hair is 70 feet long, according to the Disney Wiki. This is equivalent to 21 meters or 840 inches. Rapunzel’s hair is the longest of any Disney character, and it has magical properties that can heal wounds and reverse aging.
- Q: How old is Rapunzel?
- A: Rapunzel is 18 years old, according to the Disney Princess Wiki. She was kidnapped by Mother Gothel when she was a baby, and she spent most of her life locked in a tower, until she met Flynn Rider and escaped. Rapunzel is one of the youngest Disney princesses, along with Snow White, who is also 18 years old.
- Q: How did Rapunzel get her name?
- A: Rapunzel got her name from the flower that her mother craved when she was pregnant with her, according to the Disney Wiki. The flower was a gift from the sun, and it had healing powers that saved Rapunzel’s mother’s life. The flower was also the source of Rapunzel’s hair’s magic, as Mother Gothel used it to keep herself young. Rapunzel’s name is derived from the German word “rapunzel”, which means “rampion”, a type of edible plant.