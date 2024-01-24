Rapunzel is one of the most popular and beloved Disney princesses, known for her long, magical, golden hair. She is the main protagonist of the 2010 animated film Tangled, which is loosely based on the fairy tale of the same name by the Brothers Grimm. But how tall is Rapunzel, exactly? And how does her height compare to other Disney princesses and characters? In this article, we will answer these questions and more, using the information from the official Disney sources and the Disney Princess Wiki.

Rapunzel’s Height According to Disney Princess

According to the Disney Princess Wiki, Rapunzel’s official height is 5’4″ (or 162 cm). This makes her one of the tallest Disney princesses, along with Elsa, Anna, and Pocahontas, who are also 5’4″ tall. Rapunzel is taller than most of the other Disney princesses, such as Cinderella (5’3″), Belle (5’2″), Ariel (5’1″), Jasmine (5’0″), and Snow White (4’11″). Rapunzel is also taller than her love interest, Flynn Rider (or Eugene Fitzherbert), who is 5’3″ tall, according to the Disney Wiki.

However, Rapunzel’s height may vary depending on the source and the animation style. For example, in the Tangled: The Series, Rapunzel appears to be slightly shorter than Flynn Rider, and her hair is also shorter and brown, due to the events of the film. In the Kingdom Hearts III video game, Rapunzel is also depicted as shorter than Flynn Rider, and her hair is longer and golden, as in the film. In the Disney Infinity video game, Rapunzel is also shorter than Flynn Rider, but her hair is shorter and brown, as in the series. Therefore, Rapunzel’s height may not be consistent across different media and platforms.

Rapunzel’s Height Compared to Other Characters

Rapunzel’s height of 5’4″ is also comparable to some of the other characters from the Tangled universe, as well as other Disney films. Here are some examples of how Rapunzel’s height matches up with other characters:

Rapunzel is the same height as Elsa and Anna from Frozen, who are also 5’4″ tall, according to the Disney Wiki and the Disney Princess Wiki. Rapunzel, Elsa, and Anna are also the only Disney princesses who have magical powers, such as Rapunzel’s healing hair, Elsa’s ice magic, and Anna’s heart of true love.

