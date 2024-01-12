How Many People Go To Disney World Every Day?

Disney World is one of the most popular and beloved destinations in the world, attracting millions of visitors every year. It is a place where dreams come true, where you can experience the magic of Disney’s movies, characters, and stories, and where you can have fun and create memories with your family and friends. But how many people visit Disney World a day? How does Disney World manage such a large and diverse crowd? And how can you plan your trip to Disney World to avoid the crowds and make the most of your time? In this article, we will answer these questions and more, based on the data and insights from AllEars.net, a website that helps you find the best tips and tricks for your Disney vacation. We will also provide some tips and etiquette rules to follow when visiting Disney World, and answer some frequently asked questions about Disney World. Let’s get started!

How Many People Visit Disney World a Day: The Numbers

According to AllEars.net, Disney World receives an average of 53,000 guests per day, or about 19.3 million guests per year. This makes Disney World the most visited theme park resort in the world, surpassing its competitors such as Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando, and Legoland Florida. However, these numbers are not evenly distributed throughout the year, as Disney World has different seasons, events, and holidays that affect its attendance. Here are some of the factors that influence how many people visit Disney World a day:

The time of the year: Disney World has four seasons: value, regular, peak, and holiday. Value season is the least crowded and the cheapest time to visit Disney World, usually from mid-January to mid-February, late August to late September, and early December. Regular season is the moderate time to visit Disney World, usually from mid-February to mid-March, late April to early June, and late September to early November. Peak season is the busy time to visit Disney World, usually from mid-March to mid-April, late June to mid-August, and mid-November to early December. Holiday season is the most crowded and the most expensive time to visit Disney World, usually from late December to early January, and during major holidays such as Easter, Thanksgiving, and Halloween.

The day of the week: Disney World tends to be more crowded on weekends than on weekdays, as more locals and tourists visit the parks on their days off. However, this also depends on the season and the events, as some weekdays may be more crowded than some weekends, especially during holiday season or special occasions.

The weather: Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, which has a subtropical climate, meaning that it is hot and humid most of the year, with occasional rain and thunderstorms. The weather can affect how many people visit Disney World a day, as some people may prefer to avoid the heat, the rain, or the cold, while others may take advantage of the weather to enjoy the parks. Generally, the weather is more pleasant and comfortable from October to April, and more hot and humid from May to September.

The events: Disney World hosts various events throughout the year, such as festivals, parades, fireworks, shows, parties, and celebrations, that attract more guests to the parks. Some of the most popular events are the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival, the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening. These events can increase the attendance of Disney World by thousands of guests per day, especially on the days that they are held.

The attractions: Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, each with its own attractions, rides, shows, and experiences. Some of the attractions are more popular and in-demand than others, such as the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, the Frozen Ever After, the Slinky Dog Dash, and the Avatar Flight of Passage. These attractions can draw more guests to the parks, especially when they are new, updated, or have special features, such as FastPass+, Single Rider, or Virtual Queue.

Based on these factors, AllEars.net estimates that the average daily attendance of each Disney World park is as follows:

Magic Kingdom: 20,000 to 60,000 guests, with an average of 40,000 guests

Epcot: 10,000 to 40,000 guests, with an average of 25,000 guests

Hollywood Studios: 10,000 to 35,000 guests, with an average of 22,500 guests

Animal Kingdom: 10,000 to 30,000 guests, with an average of 20,000 guests

These numbers are not official, as Disney does not release its attendance data to the public, but they are based on the observations and calculations of AllEars.net, which has been covering Disney World for over 20 years. They are also subject to change, as Disney World constantly evolves and adapts to the market and the demand.

How Disney World Manages Its Crowd: The Strategies

Disney World is not only the most visited theme park resort in the world but also one of the most efficient and organized. Disney World has a team of experts and professionals who work hard to manage its crowd and ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for its guests. Here are some of the strategies that Disney World uses to manage its crowd:

The park design: Disney World is designed to accommodate a large and diverse crowd, with spacious and themed areas, multiple entrances and exits, efficient transportation and parking systems, and ample facilities and amenities. Disney World also uses the concept of “weenies”, which are visual landmarks that attract and guide the guests to different parts of the park, such as the Cinderella Castle, the Spaceship Earth, the Hollywood Tower of Terror, and the Tree of Life. These weenies help to distribute the crowd and create a sense of wonder and excitement.

The park operations: Disney World operates its parks with precision and excellence, with a staff of over 70,000 cast members who perform various roles and tasks, such as attractions, entertainment, food and beverage, merchandise, security, maintenance, and guest relations. Disney World also uses advanced technology and systems, such as the MagicBand, the My Disney Experience app, the FastPass+, the Single Rider, and the Virtual Queue, to streamline and optimize the park operations, such as ticketing, reservations, access, queueing, and payment. Disney World also monitors and adjusts its park operations, such as opening and closing hours, capacity limits, and attraction availability, based on the crowd level and the demand.

The park planning: Disney World plans its parks with foresight and creativity, with a vision of creating a unique and immersive experience for its guests. Disney World also plans its parks with flexibility and adaptability, with the ability to expand, renovate, or update its parks, attractions, and experiences, based on the feedback and preferences of its guests. Disney World also plans its parks with diversity and variety, with the aim of offering something for everyone, regardless of their age, gender, background, or interest.

How to Plan Your Trip to Disney World: The Tips

Now that you know how many people visit Disney World a day, and how Disney World manages its crowd, you might be wondering how to plan your trip to Disney World to avoid the crowd and make the most of your time. Here are some tips and tricks to follow:

Choose the best time to visit: As we mentioned earlier, Disney World has different seasons, events, and holidays that affect its attendance. If you want to avoid the crowd and save money, you should visit Disney World during the value season, which is usually from mid-January to mid-February, late August to late September, and early December. If you want to enjoy the events and festivities, you should visit Disney World during the regular or peak season, which is usually from mid-February to mid-March, late April to early June, and late September to early November. If you want to experience the magic and the spirit of the holidays, you should visit Disney World during the holiday season, which is usually from late December to early January, and during major holidays such as Easter, Thanksgiving, and Halloween. However, you should also be prepared to pay more and face more crowds during these times.

Choose the best day to visit: As we mentioned earlier, Disney World tends to be more crowded on weekends than on weekdays, as more locals and tourists visit the parks on their days off. However, this also depends on the season and the events, as some weekdays may be more crowded than some weekends, especially during the holiday season or special occasions. If you want to avoid the crowd and have more flexibility, you should visit Disney World on weekdays, preferably on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, as these are usually the least busy days of the week. If you want to enjoy the events and the entertainment, you should visit Disney World on weekends, preferably on Friday or Saturday, as these are usually the most lively and fun days of the week. However, you should also be prepared to wait longer and face more crowds during these days.

Choose the best park to visit: As we mentioned earlier, Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, each with its attractions, rides, shows, and experiences. Some of the parks are more popular and in demand than others, such as the Magic Kingdom, the Epcot, and the Hollywood Studios, while others are less crowded and more relaxing, such as the Animal Kingdom. If you want to avoid the crowd and have more options, you should visit the park that is less popular or less busy on that day, which you can check on the Disney World website or app, or on AllEars.net. If you want to enjoy the most popular and the newest attractions, you should visit the park that has them, such as the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios, or Pandora: The World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom. However, you should also be prepared to wait longer and face more competition for these attractions.

Choose the best time to visit the park: As we mentioned earlier, Disney World has different opening and closing hours, depending on the season, the day, and the park. If you want to avoid the crowd and have more time, you should visit the park as early as possible, preferably right when it opens, or even before, if you have the Extra Magic Hours benefit, which allows you to enter the park one hour earlier or stay one hour later than the regular guests, if you are staying at a Disney Resort hotel or a select partner hotel. If you want to enjoy the night-time shows and the fireworks, you should visit the park as late as possible, preferably right before it closes, or even after, if you have the Extra Magic Hours benefit. However, you should also be prepared to deal with the crowd and the noise during these times.

Choose the best attractions to visit: As we mentioned earlier, Disney World has a variety of attractions, rides, shows, and experiences, each with its own popularity, demand, and availability. If you want to avoid the crowd and have more fun, you should visit the attractions that are less popular or less busy on that day, which you can check on the Disney World website or app, or on AllEars.net. You can also use the FastPass+, the Single Rider, or the Virtual Queue options, which allow you to skip the regular line and enter the attraction faster, if you have a reservation, a ticket, or a boarding group. If you want to enjoy the most popular and the newest attractions, you should visit the attractions that have them, such as the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, the Frozen Ever After, the Slinky Dog Dash, and the Avatar Flight of Passage. However, you should also be prepared to wait longer and face more demand for these attractions.

Choose the best food and beverage options: Disney World has a wide range of food and beverage options, from quick-service to table-service, from snacks to meals, from American to international, and from casual to fancy. If you want to avoid the crowd and have more choices, you should visit the food and beverage options that are less popular or less busy on that day, which you can check on the Disney World website or app, or on AllEars.net. You can also use the Mobile Order option, which allows you to order and pay for your food and beverage using your smartphone, and pick it up when it is ready, without waiting in line. If you want to enjoy the best food and beverage options, you should visit the options that have them, such as the Be Our Guest Restaurant, the Le Cellier Steakhouse, the Oga’s Cantina, and the Tiffins Restaurant. However, you should also be prepared to pay more and make a reservation for these options.

How to Visit Disney World: The Etiquette

Now that you know how to plan your trip to Disney World, you might be wondering how to visit Disney World like a pro. Here are some etiquette rules and tips to follow:

Follow the park rules: Disney World has a set of rules and regulations that are designed to ensure the safety, security, and enjoyment of its guests and cast members. You should follow these rules and respect the authority of the park staff, who are there to help you and enforce the rules. Some of the park rules include: Wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and avoid costumes or masks, unless you are a child or attending a special event. Keep your belongings with you at all times, and do not leave them unattended or in lockers, strollers, or wheelchairs. Do not bring prohibited items, such as weapons, alcohol, drugs, drones, selfie sticks, or glass containers, into the park. Do not smoke, vape, or use tobacco products, except in designated areas. Do not feed, touch, or harass the animals, plants, or wildlife in the park. Do not litter, vandalize, or damage the park property or facilities. Do not use profanity, offensive language, or gestures, or engage in disruptive, violent, or inappropriate behavior. Do not take photos, videos, or recordings of the park attractions, shows, or characters, without their permission or consent.

Be courteous and respectful: Disney World is a place where people of different ages, genders, backgrounds, and interests come together to have fun and create memories. You should be courteous and respectful to the other guests and cast members, and treat them as you would like to be treated. Some of the ways to be courteous and respectful include: Wait your turn and do not cut in line, jump the fence, or use the exit, unless you have a valid reason or permission. Keep your distance and do not push, shove, or bump into other guests or cast members, especially during the pandemic. Keep your voice down and do not shout, scream, or sing, unless it is part of the attraction, show, or event. Keep your hands and feet to yourself and do not touch, grab, or hug other guests or cast members, unless they invite you or consent to it. Keep your opinions and comments to yourself and do not criticize, mock, or insult other guests or cast members, or their choices, preferences, or beliefs. Be patient and understanding and do not complain, argue, or demand, if something goes wrong, or if there is a delay, a cancellation, or a change.

Be helpful and friendly: Disney World is a place where you can make friends and share experiences with other guests and cast members. You should be helpful and friendly to the other guests and cast members, and show them that you care and appreciate them. Some of the ways to be helpful and friendly include: Smile and greet other guests and cast members, and say hello, thank you, or goodbye. Offer to help other guests and cast members, if they need assistance, guidance, or support. Compliment other guests and cast members, if they do something well, or if they look nice, or if they make you happy. Share your tips and tricks with other guests and cast members, if they ask for your advice, opinion, or recommendation. Join the fun and participate in the attractions, shows, and events, and cheer, clap, or sing along, if appropriate.



Frequently Asked Questions About Disney World

Here are some of the most common questions that people have about Disney World, and the answers to them:

How big is Disney World?

Disney World is huge, covering an area of about 25,000 acres, or 40 square miles, or the size of San Francisco. It consists of four theme parks, two water parks, four golf courses, two miniature golf courses, 34 resort hotels, over 200 restaurants, over 300 shops, and more.

How old is Disney World?

Disney World is relatively young, opening in 1971, with the Magic Kingdom as its first and original park. It was followed by Epcot in 1982, Hollywood Studios in 1989, and Animal Kingdom in 1998. It was the vision and dream of Walt Disney, the founder and creator of Disney, who died in 1966, before seeing his project come to life.

How much does it cost to visit Disney World?

Disney World is not cheap, as it requires a lot of money to visit and enjoy. The cost depends on various factors, such as the season, the day, the park, the ticket, the hotel, the food, the merchandise, and the extras. According to AllEars.net, the average cost of a one-day visit to Disney World for one person is about $200, which includes the park admission, the parking, the food, and the souvenirs. The average cost of a one-week visit to Disney World for a family of four is about $6,000, which includes the park admission, the hotel, the food, the souvenirs, and the extras.

How to get to Disney World?

Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, which is easily accessible by various modes of transportation, such as car, bus, train, or plane. If you are driving, you can use Interstate 4, the Florida Turnpike, or the State Road 417, to reach Disney World, and follow the signs and directions to your destination. If you are taking the bus, you can use the Greyhound, the Megabus, or the Lynx, to reach Orlando, and then take the Disney’s Magical Express, a complimentary shuttle service, to your Disney Resort hotel. If you are taking the train, you can use the Amtrak, to reach Orlando, and then take a taxi, a ride-share, or a rental car, to your Disney Resort hotel. If you are flying, you can use the Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Sanford International Airport, or the Tampa International Airport, to reach Orlando, and then take the Disney’s Magical Express, a complimentary shuttle service, to your Disney Resort hotel.

How to make reservations for Disney World?

Disney World is a very popular and busy destination, so it is highly recommended to make reservations for your visit, especially for the park admission, the hotel, the dining, and the attractions. Here are some tips on how to make reservations for Disney World:

For the park admission, you need to buy a ticket and make a park reservation for each day of your visit, using the Disney Park Pass system, which is available on the Disney World website or app. You need to have a valid ticket and a park reservation for the same park on the same date, to enter the park. You can also buy a park hopper ticket, which allows you to visit more than one park per day, after 2 p.m., subject to availability and capacity limits. You can make park reservations up to 60 days in advance, or until the park reaches its capacity, whichever comes first.

For the hotel, you need to book a room at one of the Disney Resort hotels or a select partner hotel, using the Disney World website or app, or by calling the Disney Reservation Center. You can choose from a variety of options, such as value, moderate, deluxe, or villa, depending on your budget and preference. You can also enjoy some benefits, such as the Extra Magic Hours, Disney’s Magical Express, the MagicBand, and the Disney Dining Plan if you stay at a Disney Resort hotel or a select partner hotel. You can book a room up to 499 days in advance, or until the hotel reaches its capacity, whichever comes first.

For dining, you need to make a reservation at one of the table-service restaurants, using the Disney World website or app, or by calling the Disney Dining Line. You can choose from a variety of cuisines, themes, and experiences, such as character dining, signature dining, or dinner shows. You can also use the Disney Dining Plan, which is a prepaid meal plan that allows you to enjoy a certain number of meals and snacks per day, at participating restaurants. You can make a dining reservation up to 60 days in advance, or until the restaurant reaches its capacity, whichever comes first.

For the attractions, you need to make a reservation for some of the most popular and in-demand attractions, using the FastPass+, the Single Rider, or the Virtual Queue options, which allow you to skip the regular line and enter the attraction faster, if you have a reservation, a ticket, or a boarding group. You can use the FastPass+ option for up to three attractions per day, using the Disney World website or app, or at the in-park kiosks. You can use the Single Rider option for some of the attractions that have a separate line for single riders, such as the Test Track, the Expedition Everest, or the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. You can use the Virtual Queue option for some of the attractions that have a limited capacity and high demand, such as the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, or the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. You can make a reservation for these options on the same day of your visit, or until the attraction reaches its capacity, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

Disney World is a wonderful and amazing place that can offer you an unforgettable and magical experience. However, it can also be a crowded and overwhelming place that can require a lot of planning and preparation. That is why it is important to know how many people visit Disney World a day, and how Disney World manages its crowd, so that you can plan your trip accordingly and make the best of your time. It is also important to follow the etiquette rules and tips when visiting Disney World, so that you can be a courteous and respectful guest, and make friends and share experiences with other guests and cast members.